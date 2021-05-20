Athletics-Trailblazing American sprinter Lee Evans dies aged 74
American sprinter and Olympic activist Lee Evans, the former 400 metres world record holder, died on Wednesday aged 74, USA Track and Field said. His 400 metres record stood for 20 years. A prominent activist in the Black Power movement, Evans was a key member of the Olympic Project for Human Rights, which protested against racial segregation and injustice in the U.S. and abroad.Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2021 03:30 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 03:30 IST
American sprinter and Olympic activist Lee Evans, the former 400 metres world record holder, died on Wednesday aged 74, USA Track and Field said. Evans shattered the world record in the men's 400 metres at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics, clocking 43.86 seconds to win gold, before topping the podium again in the 4x400 metres relay. His 400 metres record stood for 20 years.
A prominent activist in the Black Power movement, Evans was a key member of the Olympic Project for Human Rights, which protested against racial segregation and injustice in the U.S. and abroad. He famously wore a black beret on the podium at the 1968 Olympics, where his fellow Americans Tommie Smith and John Carlos raised their fists as they stood during the medal ceremony for the 200 metres.
Evans enjoyed a lengthy career as a coach, training athletes in 20 different countries.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mexico City
- U.S.
- Olympic
- American
- Evans
- John Carlos
- Americans
- Olympics
- Smith
- 1968 Olympics
ALSO READ
US reissues travel advisory urges Americans not to travel to India
'You feel naked': Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite eased outdoor rules
Indian-Americans from Boston send USD 600,000 worth medical supplies to COVID-hit India
With 8 mln Americans out of work, why are more companies not filling jobs?
UPDATE 1-With 8 mln Americans out of work, why are more companies not filling jobs?