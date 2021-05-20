Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Athletics-Trailblazing American sprinter Lee Evans dies aged 74

American sprinter and Olympic activist Lee Evans, the former 400 metres world record holder, died on Wednesday aged 74, USA Track and Field said. Evans shattered the world record in the men's 400 metres at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics, clocking 43.86 seconds to win gold, before topping the podium again in the 4x400 metres relay. His 400 metres record stood for 20 years.

Swimming-Milak clocks second fastest 200m butterfly in history

Hungary's world record holder Kristof Milak posted the second fastest men's 200m butterfly of all time at his home European swimming championships in Budapest on Wednesday. Milak stopped the clock at one minute 51.10 seconds, a championship record bettered only by the 1:50.73 he set at the 2019 world championships.

Baseball diplomacy re-emerges in tense U.S.-Cuban relations

Members of Cuba's baseball team told Reuters on Wednesday the U.S. embassy in Havana had started processing their applications for visas to attend the Americas Olympic qualifying tournament in Florida despite its restrictions on consular services, in a triumph of baseball diplomacy. The U.S. embassy in Havana suspended consular services three years ago when the Trump administration reduced it to skeletal staffing, sending applicants to embassies abroad instead.

Golf-Compelling PGA Championship looms at windy Kiawah Island

The course is immaculate, the weather co-operating and 99 of the world's top 100 players are primed for a mouth-watering PGA Championship starting on Thursday. The Atlantic will provide a soothing backdrop to the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island, but nerves will be frayed as the longest course in major history provides an exacting test that will expose any weaknesses.

Golf-Stricker wants Woods as U.S. Ryder Cup team vice-captain

Steve Stricker wants Tiger Woods to be an integral part of the United States team at this year's Ryder Cup, the American captain said on Wednesday. Stricker is not thinking of picking Woods as a player, but plans to bring him on board as a vice-captain for the showdown with Europe at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin in September.

Soccer-Chiesa fires Juventus to Coppa Italia glory

Federico Chiesa clinched a Coppa Italia triumph for Juventus and a first trophy for coach Andrea Pirlo with a 2-1 victory over Atalanta in the final on Wednesday. Another early Champions League exit and a limp Serie A title defence left Pirlo staring at a disappointing debut season as Juventus coach, but goals from Dejan Kulusevski and Chiesa earned his side Italian Cup glory.

Golf-DeChambeau ready to 'unleash the beast' at PGA Championship

Bryson DeChambeau has dismantled courses with his prodigious length off the tee and he expects more of the same as he stares down the longest one in major championship history at this week's PGA Championship. World number five DeChambeau said that while his length off the tee will be an advantage at the 7,876-yard Kiawah Island Ocean Course his biggest edge on the field will be if he can hit it straight and control the flight of balls in the wind.

Soccer-Mbappe magic sets up PSG for French Cup victory

Kylian Mbappe set up the first goal and grabbed one of his own as Paris St Germain retained the French Cup with a 2-0 victory over Monaco in Wednesday’s final at the Stade de France.

Quick thinking by Mbappe to disposes Axel Disasi in his own penalty area, as the Monaco defender let a short pass from goalkeeper Radoslaw Majecki slip under his feet, set up a 19th-minute opener for Mauro Icardi.

Athletics-Kerley underlines his 100m credentials

Fred Kerley underlined his impressive sprinting range by winning the 100m in 9.96 seconds, taking two notable scalps in the shape of fellow American Justin Gatlin (10.08) and Canada's Andre De Grasse (10.17), at the Ostrava Golden Spike on Wednesday. Kerley, world bronze medallist over 400m in 2019, posted a 9.91 a month ago, the first time he had gone under 10 seconds, and showed it was no fluke on Wednesday with a controlled run and strong last 20 metres in cold conditions to leave Gatlin flailing.

Motor racing-Bond stunt driver Hawkins has a new mission at Aston Martin

James Bond movie stunt driver and W Series racer Jessica Hawkins joined the Aston Martin Formula One team on Wednesday as a "driver ambassador". The team of four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll said in a statement that she will work with partners and "across a variety of disciplines".

