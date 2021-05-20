Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Left Menu

* The relegated Blades were beaten 1-0 by Burnley earlier in the season but beat them 3-0 in this fixture in 2019. * The only other Premier League meeting between the two sides ended 1-1 at Turf Moor in 2020.

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the final day of the Premier League season on May 23 (all games at 1500 GMT). Sunday, May 23

Arsenal v Brighton & Hove Albion * Brighton have beaten Arsenal three times in seven Premier League meetings, including a 2-1 win at the Emirates Stadium last season.

* Arsenal have won only seven of their 18 home games this season (D4 L7). * Brighton are safe from relegation and can finish the season on 44 points, three more than they managed last season.

Aston Villa v Chelsea * Chelsea have lost only two of their last 10 league games.

* The London side have beaten Villa 26 times in 51 Premier League meetings, but played out a 1-1 draw last time out. * Villa have won more games away than at home in the league this season.

Fulham v Newcastle United * Relegated Fulham are looking to end a run of nine matches without a victory (D2 L7).

* Newcastle won this fixture 4-0 on the final day of the 2018-19 campaign in which Fulham went down. * Newcastle have won only five games on the road this season.

Leeds United v West Bromwich Albion * West Brom are looking for their first Premier League win over Leeds.

* The last time the teams met at Elland Road in 2003, West Brom secured a 0-0 draw. They were beaten 5-0 by Leeds at The Hawthorns earlier this season. * Leeds are looking to extend their winning run to four games.

Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur * Leicester and Spurs have each won 12 games in 29 Premier League meetings.

* Leicester can complete a double over Tottenham having beaten them 2-0 in December. * Spurs have lost two of their last six league games.

Liverpool v Crystal Palace * Liverpool have won 15 of their 23 Premier League meetings with Palace.

* Juergen Klopp's side hammered Palace 7-0 at Selhurst Park in December and beat them 4-0 last season in June. * The match will be Palace boss Roy Hodgson's final game in charge and against one of his former clubs.

Manchester City v Everton * Champions City are looking to bounce back from a 3-2 defeat by Brighton.

* City are unbeaten in their last eight meetings with Everton in all competitions (W7 D1). * Everton have won 11 games on the road this season, the same as Leicester and Manchester United and three behind City.

Sheffield United v Burnley * The relegated Blades were beaten 1-0 by Burnley earlier in the season but beat them 3-0 in this fixture in 2019.

* The only other Premier League meeting between the two sides ended 1-1 at Turf Moor in 2020. * Sheffield United have won four home games this season (D1 L13) while Burnley have won only six away (D3 L9).

West Ham United v Southampton * West Ham have put three goals past Southampton in their last three League meetings at home.

* The Hammers have won 18 of the 37 Premier League meetings between the teams, with eight games drawn. * West Ham have lost five league games at home this season (W9 D4).

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United * Only eight goals have been scored by both teams in their last five league meetings.

* All three of Wolves' Premier League wins over Manchester United have come at home. * Manchester United have secured second place despite a 1-1 draw with Fulham last time out, after Leicester were beaten 2-1 by Chelsea. (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

