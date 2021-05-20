Left Menu

Rugby league-New Zealand Warriors look to stay put in Australia

The Warriors have mulled returning home since the New Zealand government approved quarantine-free travel from Australia last month but captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck said the players preferred to remain due to the hassles of relocating.

The New Zealand Warriors have decided to remain based in Australia for the duration of the National Rugby League season rather than take advantage of the "travel bubble" to return home, New Zealand media reported. The only non-Australian club in the NRL spent five months of last year in a biosecure bubble in Australia to enable the 2020 season to be resumed and completed after borders were closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Warriors have mulled returning home since the New Zealand government approved quarantine-free travel from Australia last month but captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck said the players preferred to remain due to the hassles of relocating. "Overall we all made a smart decision that we probably think it is best for us to stay on here and then just finish off," Tuivasa-Sheck told New Zealand media.

"Because you have got to consider the families, and boys having to find homes when they get back -- to pay for bonds, to find leases -- that's all the little things that we all had to think about." The Warriors, who are mid-table near the halfway mark of the regular season, have been based in the Central Coast of New South Wales state.

The Warriors management declined to confirm a decision had been made when contacted on Thursday. New Zealand blocked travel to and from New South Wales this month after COVID-19 cases emerged in Sydney but lifted the ban after a few days.

"There's the obvious thing that happened a week or so ago (in NSW), with the virus coming in and the borders all get shut," Warriors coach Nathan Brown told New Zealand media. "So I would think that for stability, being here is probably the safest option, for all involved."

A number of New Zealand's professional sports teams playing in Australian leagues have spent long stints away from home. A-League soccer team Wellington Phoenix returned home this week after playing all of their games in Australia since March 15 last year.

Basketball side New Zealand Breakers, who compete in Australia's National Basketball League, will play in front of home fans in Auckland later on Thursday for the first time since February 2020.

