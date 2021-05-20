Microsoft to help accelerate LaLiga’s digital innovation

Spanish premier football association LaLiga has partnered with Microsoft to accelerate digital innovation and expand into a new era in sports and beyond by creating new data-driven technology solutions, the latter announced on Wednesday.

"Microsoft is proud to help accelerate LaLiga's digital innovation and empower exciting new business opportunities in the sports and entertainment industries through LaLiga's technology portfolio," noted Jean-Philippe Courtois, EVP and President Global Sales, Marketing & Operations, Microsoft Corp.

The Microsoft-LaLiga partnership will focus on building innovative technology solutions to enhance the fan engagement experience with data-enhanced match coverage, next-generation over the top (OTT) streaming services, advanced content protection services and venue management systems.

LaLiga will leverage Microsoft Azure and its AI capabilities for its LaLigaSportsTV OTT platform and Mediacoach (match stats and visualization) platform, to offer new experiences such as augmented reality, virtual reality and 3-D replays as well as to streamline stadium operations.

The collaboration will also aid in the growth of LaLiga Tech, LaLiga's technology offering. From match-day stats and analytics to the most advanced content protection services and venue access management systems, LaLiga will package its full range of existing technologies into a commercial offering for the sports industry via LaLiga Tech.

New data-driven technology solutions, powered by Microsoft Azure, Power BI, Dynamics 365 and Microsoft 365, will help LaLiga expand into a new era in sports and beyond and provide its customized technology platform, services and solutions to third parties.

Commenting on the collaboration, Javier Tebas, President of LaLiga, said, "We value Microsoft as our technology and innovation partner and appreciate how they collaborate deeply to build innovative solutions aimed at solving business challenges specific to our industry. We are moving into a new era in which technology will become the centre of the fan experience and data insights will power the next stage of global growth."