Left Menu

Microsoft to help accelerate LaLiga’s digital innovation

The Microsoft-LaLiga partnership will focus on building innovative technology solutions to enhance the fan engagement experience with data-enhanced match coverage, next-generation over the top (OTT) streaming services, advanced content protection services and venue management systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 20-05-2021 09:36 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 09:36 IST
Microsoft to help accelerate LaLiga’s digital innovation
New data-driven technology solutions, powered by Microsoft Azure, Power BI, Dynamics 365 and Microsoft 365, will help LaLiga expand into a new era in sports and beyond and provide its customized technology platform, services and solutions to third parties. Image Credit: ANI

Spanish premier football association LaLiga has partnered with Microsoft to accelerate digital innovation and expand into a new era in sports and beyond by creating new data-driven technology solutions, the latter announced on Wednesday.

"Microsoft is proud to help accelerate LaLiga's digital innovation and empower exciting new business opportunities in the sports and entertainment industries through LaLiga's technology portfolio," noted Jean-Philippe Courtois, EVP and President Global Sales, Marketing & Operations, Microsoft Corp.

The Microsoft-LaLiga partnership will focus on building innovative technology solutions to enhance the fan engagement experience with data-enhanced match coverage, next-generation over the top (OTT) streaming services, advanced content protection services and venue management systems.

LaLiga will leverage Microsoft Azure and its AI capabilities for its LaLigaSportsTV OTT platform and Mediacoach (match stats and visualization) platform, to offer new experiences such as augmented reality, virtual reality and 3-D replays as well as to streamline stadium operations.

The collaboration will also aid in the growth of LaLiga Tech, LaLiga's technology offering. From match-day stats and analytics to the most advanced content protection services and venue access management systems, LaLiga will package its full range of existing technologies into a commercial offering for the sports industry via LaLiga Tech.

New data-driven technology solutions, powered by Microsoft Azure, Power BI, Dynamics 365 and Microsoft 365, will help LaLiga expand into a new era in sports and beyond and provide its customized technology platform, services and solutions to third parties.

Commenting on the collaboration, Javier Tebas, President of LaLiga, said, "We value Microsoft as our technology and innovation partner and appreciate how they collaborate deeply to build innovative solutions aimed at solving business challenges specific to our industry. We are moving into a new era in which technology will become the centre of the fan experience and data insights will power the next stage of global growth."

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 12,298 - RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 12,298 to 3,626,393, data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases showed on Thursday.The reported death toll rose by 237 to 86,902, the tally showed....

Maha: FIR against Sharjeel Usmani over 'objectionable' tweets

Police have registered an FIR against former Aligarh Muslim University student leader Sharjeel Usmani in Maharashtras Jalna district for allegedly posting some objectionable tweets, a police official said on Thursday.The complainant, Ambada...

UK government to target money in Scotland to counter independence drive

Scottish businesswoman Marie Macklin voted for independence seven years ago. Now, she does not see it as a priority.As the Scottish National Party SNP pushes for a second referendum after a repeat election victory this month, Macklin believ...

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT–Schedule of Reuters features from this week

Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the world. Below are some stories from this week selected by our editors, as well as explanatory context and background to help you...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021