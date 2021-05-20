Left Menu

Boxing-Joshua blasts Fury after unification fight thrown into doubt

Anthony Joshua has called British rival Tyson Fury a "fraud" and said he is "letting boxing down" after their world heavyweight unification title fight was thrown into doubt this week. Joshua questioned why Fury had announced they would fight when arbitration proceedings were still going on. "Tyson Fury the world now sees you for the fraud you are.

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-05-2021 09:39 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 09:35 IST
Boxing-Joshua blasts Fury after unification fight thrown into doubt
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Anthony Joshua has called British rival Tyson Fury a "fraud" and said he is "letting boxing down" after their world heavyweight unification title fight was thrown into doubt this week. Joshua (24-1) beat Kubrat Pulev in December to retain his IBF, WBO, and WBA titles and was set to face Fury -- who holds the WBC belt -- on Aug. 14 in Saudi Arabia.

But Fury, who won the WBC title from Deontay Wilder in a rematch in February 2020, was ordered by an American arbitrator on Monday to fight Wilder again before Sept. 15. Joshua questioned why Fury had announced they would fight when arbitration proceedings were still going on.

"Tyson Fury the world now sees you for the fraud you are. You've let boxing down. You lied to the fans and led them on," Joshua tweeted. "Bring me any championship fighter who can handle their business correctly."

Fury (30-0-1) responded by saying Joshua's team knew arbitration was going on and the matter was "out of my hands". He also challenged Joshua to a bare-knuckle fight. British media reported that Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn is considering alternative plans for the fighter, including a bout with Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk -- the mandatory challenger for the WBO belt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Doctors warn on Australian vaccine hesitancyAustralias peak medical body on Thursday warned the countrys residents were sitting ducks for COVID-19, as business leaders call for the...

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 12,298 - RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 12,298 to 3,626,393, data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases showed on Thursday.The reported death toll rose by 237 to 86,902, the tally showed....

Maha: FIR against Sharjeel Usmani over 'objectionable' tweets

Police have registered an FIR against former Aligarh Muslim University student leader Sharjeel Usmani in Maharashtras Jalna district for allegedly posting some objectionable tweets, a police official said on Thursday.The complainant, Ambada...

UK government to target money in Scotland to counter independence drive

Scottish businesswoman Marie Macklin voted for independence seven years ago. Now, she does not see it as a priority.As the Scottish National Party SNP pushes for a second referendum after a repeat election victory this month, Macklin believ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021