Taylor Lautner, Tait Blum joins football comedy 'Home Team'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-05-2021 09:46 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 09:46 IST
Actors Taylor Lautner and Tait Blum have boarded the ensemble cast of Netflix's football comedy ''Home Team''.

Headlined by Kevin James, the movie is loosely inspired by the life of New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton, reported Deadline.

Lautner is best known for featuring in the ''Twilight'' franchise, while Blum most recently appeared in Apple's ''For All Mankind'' series.

In the cast, they join Rob Schneider, Jackie Sandler, Gary Valentine, Maxwell Simkins, Jacob Perez, Bryant Tardy, Manny Magnus, Liam Kyle, Christopher Farrar, Merek Mastrov, Isaiah Mustafa, Christopher Titone, Ashley D Kelley, Lavell Crawford, Allen Covert, Anthony L Fernandez and Jared Sandler.

''Home Team'' follows Payton (James) who, two years after a Super Bowl win when he is suspended, goes back to his hometown and finds himself reconnecting with his 12-year-old son by coaching his Pop Warner football team. Payton was suspended in 2012 for his role in the team's Bountygate scandal where bounties were allegedly being paid to players who would try to injure players from the opposing team.

Filmmaker duo Charles and Daniel Kinnane will direct the movie from a screenplay by Christopher Titone and Keith Blum.

Hollywood star Adam Sandler will produce through his Happy Madison along with James' Hey Eddie Productions.

