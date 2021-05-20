Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chiesa fires Juventus to Coppa Italia glory; Athletics-Kerley underlines his 100m credentials and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Athletics-Trailblazing American sprinter Lee Evans dies aged 74

American sprinter and Olympic activist Lee Evans, the former 400 metres world record holder, died on Wednesday aged 74, USA Track and Field said. Evans shattered the world record in the men's 400 metres at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics, clocking 43.86 seconds to win gold, before topping the podium again in the 4x400 metres relay. His 400 metres record stood for 20 years.

Flames down Canucks in regular-season finale

Matthew Tkachuk scored two goals and Brett Ritchie added another with two assists in a career-best three-point game as the Calgary Flames earned a 6-2 home victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday in the season finale for both teams. Dillon Dube scored a goal in a two-point outing, while Andrew Mangiapane and Connor Mackey also scored in the win, and goaltender Jacob Markstrom made 19 saves for the Flames (26-27-3, 55 points), who finished the season winning four of five games.

Olympics: Australian cyclist Porte eyes medal five years after Rio crash

Australian road cyclist Richie Porte is eyeing the medal podium at the Tokyo Games and hopes to banish memories of his painful Olympic debut at Rio five years ago. Porte, who finished third in last year's Tour de France, will lead Australia's assault on the road cycling at Tokyo after being confirmed in the team with Jack Haig and Cameron Meyer on Thursday.

Swimming-Milak clocks second fastest 200m butterfly in history

Hungary's world record holder Kristof Milak posted the second fastest men's 200m butterfly of all time at his home European swimming championships in Budapest on Wednesday. Milak stopped the clock at one minute 51.10 seconds, a championship record bettered only by the 1:50.73 he set at the 2019 world championships.

Baseball diplomacy re-emerges in tense U.S.-Cuban relations

Members of Cuba's baseball team told Reuters on Wednesday the U.S. embassy in Havana had started processing their applications for visas to attend the Americas Olympic qualifying tournament in Florida despite its restrictions on consular services, in a triumph of baseball diplomacy. The U.S. embassy in Havana suspended consular services three years ago when the Trump administration reduced it to skeletal staffing, sending applicants to embassies abroad instead.

Germany's World Cup-winner Khedira announces retirement

Germany's World Cup-winning midfielder Sami Khedira said he will retire following his club Hertha Berlin's final match of the Bundesliga season against Hoffenheim on Saturday. Khedira, 34, began his career at VfB Stuttgart and helped them win the league title in the 2006-07 season before moving to Real Madrid, where he won the league and Champions League in a trophy-laden spell.

Soccer-Chiesa fires Juventus to Coppa Italia glory

Federico Chiesa clinched a Coppa Italia triumph for Juventus and the first trophy for coach Andrea Pirlo with a 2-1 victory over Atalanta in the final on Wednesday. Another early Champions League exit and a limp Serie A title defence left Pirlo staring at a disappointing debut season as Juventus coach, but goals from Dejan Kulusevski and Chiesa earned his side Italian Cup glory.

Boxing: Joshua blasts Fury after unification fight thrown into doubt

Anthony Joshua has called British rival Tyson Fury a "fraud" and said he is "letting boxing down" after their world heavyweight unification title fight was thrown into doubt this week. Joshua (24-1) beat Kubrat Pulev in December to retain his IBF, WBO and WBA titles and was set to face Fury -- who holds the WBC belt -- on Aug. 14 in Saudi Arabia.

Golf-DeChambeau ready to 'unleash the beast' at PGA Championship

Bryson DeChambeau has dismantled courses with his prodigious length off the tee and he expects more of the same as he stares down the longest one in major championship history at this week's PGA Championship. World number five DeChambeau said that while his length off the tee will be an advantage at the 7,876-yard Kiawah Island Ocean Course his biggest edge on the field will be if he can hit it straight and control the flight of balls in the wind.

Athletics-Kerley underlines his 100m credentials

Fred Kerley underlined his impressive sprinting range by winning the 100m in 9.96 seconds, taking two notable scalps in the shape of fellow American Justin Gatlin (10.08) and Canada's Andre De Grasse (10.17), at the Ostrava Golden Spike on Wednesday. Kerley, the world bronze medallist over 400m in 2019, posted a 9.91 a month ago, the first time he had gone under 10 seconds, and showed it was no fluke on Wednesday with a controlled run and strong last 20 metres in cold conditions to leave Gatlin flailing.

