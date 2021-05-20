Left Menu

Shammi Silva elected Sri Lanka Cricket President

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Thursday announced that Shammi Silva has been elected uncontested as the President of the cricket board for the 2021 to 2023 period.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 20-05-2021 13:24 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 13:24 IST
Shammi Silva elected Sri Lanka Cricket President
Shammi Silva elected as president of SLC (Photo/ SLC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Thursday announced that Shammi Silva has been elected uncontested as the President of the cricket board for the 2021 to 2023 period. The decision was declared by the Election Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket. Silva's election marks his 2nd term in office as the President of Sri Lanka Cricket.

"I am thankful for the membership for electing me uncontested as the President of Sri Lanka Cricket," said Shammi Silva, President-Elect, Sri Lanka Cricket in an official release. "This victory also proves the fact that our stakeholders have understood the yeomen service my previous administration has rendered for the development of the game," he further added.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka men's team arrived in Dhaka on May 16, and then the side completed a three-day quarantine ahead of the ODI series against Bangladesh. After the conclusion of the ODI series on May 28, the Sri Lankan team will depart on the following day. This will be Bangladesh's third ODI series within the ICC's World Cup qualifying campaign. They are currently in sixth place after defeating West Indies 3-0 at home in January.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh recently played a two-match Test series, which was won by the former. Sri Lanka had defeated Bangladesh by 209 runs in the second Test, while the first ended in a draw. Sri Lanka ODI squad: Kusal Perera (C), Kusal Mendis (VC), Danushka Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Dasun Shanaka, Ashen Bandara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Niroshan Dickwella, Dushmantha Chameera, Ramesh Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Shiran Fernando. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ageing China boosts private sector role as pensions time bomb ticks

China is tweaking its 1.2 trillion pension system to increase private sector involvement as its population ages rapidly and underfunding looms, but experts say fundamental changes are needed to provide adequate safety nets. The China Bankin...

EU top court's advocate general says Polish law on judges against EU treaty

Polands law introduced by the nationalist ruling coalition that allows the justice minister to second judges to higher courts and end that secondment at any moment is incompatible with EU treaties, the EU top courts advocate general said on...

Singapore tells Facebook, Twitter to carry correction notice on virus strain

Singapore on Thursday ordered Facebook and Twitter to carry a correction notice to users of the social media platforms in the country over what it says is a false statement about a new virus variant originating in Singapore.The ministry of ...

Shangri-La Dialogue summit in Singapore cancelled due to pandemic- organisers

The Shangri-La Dialogue Asian security summit that was due to be held in Singapore next month has been cancelled, the organisers said on Thursday, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.This years event, which is arranged by the International Institu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021