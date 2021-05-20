Left Menu

Sports News Roundup: Bruins again edge Caps in OT; Flames down Canucks in regular-season finale and more
date 2021-05-20

Sports News Roundup: Bruins again edge Caps in OT; Flames down Canucks in regular-season finale and more
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter (@anthonyfjoshua)

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Athletics-Trailblazing American sprinter Lee Evans dies aged 74

American sprinter and Olympic activist Lee Evans, the former 400 metres world record holder, died on Wednesday aged 74, USA Track and Field said. Evans shattered the world record in the men's 400 metres at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics, clocking 43.86 seconds to win gold, before topping the podium again in the 4x400 metres relay. His 400 metres record stood for 20 years.

IOC President Bach to visit Japan from July 12 ahead of Tokyo 2020 Games -TV Asahi

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach will visit Japan from July 12, ahead of the start of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July 23, broadcaster TV Asahi reported on Thursday. Plans for Bach to visit Japan in May were postponed because of a government-issued state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas aimed at containing the spread of coronavirus infections.

Flames down Canucks in regular-season finale

Matthew Tkachuk scored two goals and Brett Ritchie added another with two assists in a career-best three-point game as the Calgary Flames earned a 6-2 home victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday in the season finale for both teams. Dillon Dube scored a goal in a two-point outing, while Andrew Mangiapane and Connor Mackey also scored in the win, and goaltender Jacob Markstrom made 19 saves for the Flames (26-27-3, 55 points), who finished the season winning four of five games.

NHL roundup: Bruins again edge Caps in OT

Boston's Craig Smith took advantage of a momentary lapse from goalie Ilya Samsonov to score the winner 5:48 into the second overtime as the host Bruins defeated the Washington Capitals 3-2 in Game 3 of an East Division first-round series on Wednesday night. Smith grabbed a loose puck behind the Capitals' net and wrapped it around the left post and in before Samsonov could get back into position after stopping the puck's momentum behind his goal. The goal gave the Bruins a 2-1 advantage in the best-of-seven series.

Swimming-Milak clocks second fastest 200m butterfly in history

Hungary's world record holder Kristof Milak posted the second-fastest men's 200m butterfly of all time at his home European swimming championships in Budapest on Wednesday. Milak stopped the clock at one minute 51.10 seconds, a championship record bettered only by the 1:50.73 he set at the 2019 world championships.

MLB roundup: Yankees' Corey Kluber tosses 6th no-hitter of season

New York Yankees right-hander Corey Kluber became the sixth pitcher to fire a no-hitter this season, beating the Texas Rangers 2-0 on Wednesday in Arlington, Texas. It was the second no-no in two days after the Detroit Tigers' Spencer Turnbull accomplished the feat Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners.

After Federer exit, Stricker flying flag for Swiss in Geneva

Swiss hopes at the Geneva Open have not been completely snuffed out by Roger Federer's early exit with 18-year-old Dominic Stephan Stricker picking up some impressive victories in his first main draw appearance on the Tour. Junior French Open champion Stricker was ranked outside the top 1,000 at the start of the year but has climbed to 419th with a maiden Challenger title in March in only his second tournament on the feeder circuit.

Germany's World Cup-winner Khedira announces retirement

Germany's World Cup-winning midfielder Sami Khedira said he will retire following his club Hertha Berlin's final match of the Bundesliga season against Hoffenheim on Saturday. Khedira, 34, began his career at VfB Stuttgart and helped them win the league title in the 2006-07 season before moving to Real Madrid, where he won the league and Champions League in a trophy-laden spell.

Boxing: Joshua blasts Fury after unification fight thrown into doubt

Anthony Joshua has called British rival Tyson Fury a "fraud" and said he is "letting boxing down" after their world heavyweight unification title fight was thrown into doubt this week. Joshua (24-1) beat Kubrat Pulev in December to retain his IBF, WBO and WBA titles and was set to face Fury -- who holds the WBC belt -- on Aug. 14 in Saudi Arabia.

Mixed Martial Arts: UFC fighter gets Tesla after calling out CEO Musk

Beneil Dariush waited six months for Tesla to deliver a car he had ordered and decided to speed up the process by calling out the company's CEO Elon Musk immediately after his UFC 262 lightweight bout with Tony Ferguson last weekend. "Elon, where's my wife's car, bro?" Dariush said in his post-fight interview on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

