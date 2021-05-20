Left Menu

Dravid to be head coach for India's tour of Sri Lanka

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2021 13:54 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 13:54 IST
Dravid to be head coach for India's tour of Sri Lanka

National Cricket Academy chief and former India captain Rahul Dravid is set to be the head coach of the Indian white-ball squad that will tour Sri Lanka in July.

Dravid, who stopped travelling with the India A and U-19 teams after taking over as NCA head in Bengaluru, will be the head coach of the second-string side in the absence of Ravi Shastri, who will be busy with the Test side in England at the same time.

''He will travel with the team to Sri Lanka in all likelihood,'' a BCCI source told PTI.

PTI had reported on May 17 that Dravid was being considered for the assignment.

Bowling coach Paras Mhambrey will also be a part the of the support staff.

India are expected to play three ODIs and as many T20s in Sri Lanka in July though the schedule has not been announced yet.

The squad will have plenty of fringe players and some established white-ball specialists.

Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer are in the running for captaincy.

It remains to be seen if Iyer recovers in time from his shoulder surgery to play in Sri Lanka.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

FEATURE-Pandemic pushes more child vendors onto Central African Republic's streets

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion 'like a family', Jennifer Aniston says; Pop star Demi Lovato identifies as non-binary and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Police seeks five more days of Kalra's custody in oxygen concentrator black marketing case

The Delhi Police on Thursday asked a court here to grant five more days of custody of businessman Navneet Kalra to interrogate him for allegedly hoarding life-saving oxygen concentrators and selling them at inflated prices in black market. ...

NCMC directs states hit by Tauktae to quickly restore power, water links

The National Crisis Management Committee NCMC, headed by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, met on Thursday, where the top bureaucrat of the country directed the central and state agencies to expeditiously restore the telecommunication, power, ...

Major fire at Park Street building

A major fire broke out at a highr-rise located in the citys posh Park Street area on Thursday afternoon, police said.Eight fire tenders were rushed to douse the flames.The fire broke out on the third floor and people have been evacuated fro...

Ukraine sees Russia's issuance of passports in eastern Ukraine as step towards 'annexation'

Ukraines President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday that Russias issuance of its passports to residents of eastern Ukraine is the first step towards the annexation of the region.This is definitely the first step, because the same thing ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021