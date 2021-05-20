Left Menu

Legendary Milkha Singh tests positive for COVID-19

Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation at his Chandigarh residence.The 91-year-old, popularly known as Flying Sikh, is asymptomatic and claims to be in high spirits.A couple of our helpers tested positive and so all the family members did the tests.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2021 14:01 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 14:01 IST
Legendary Milkha Singh tests positive for COVID-19

Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation at his Chandigarh residence.

The 91-year-old, popularly known as Flying Sikh, is asymptomatic and claims to be in ''high spirits'''.

''A couple of our helpers tested positive and so all the family members did the tests. Only I returned positive on Wednesday and I am surprised,'' Milkha told PTI.

''I am fine and there is no fever or cough. My doctor told me I will be al right in three-four days. I did jogging just yesterday. I am in high spirits,'' he added.

The legendary athlete is a five-time Asian Games gold medallist but his greatest performance was the fourth place finish in the 400m final of the 1960 Olympics.

Milkha's son and ace golfer Jeev Milkha Singh is in Dubai and said he would be returning to the country this week itself.

''I will be flying back home on Saturday,'' said Jeev.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

FEATURE-Pandemic pushes more child vendors onto Central African Republic's streets

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion 'like a family', Jennifer Aniston says; Pop star Demi Lovato identifies as non-binary and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Police seeks five more days of Kalra's custody in oxygen concentrator black marketing case

The Delhi Police on Thursday asked a court here to grant five more days of custody of businessman Navneet Kalra to interrogate him for allegedly hoarding life-saving oxygen concentrators and selling them at inflated prices in black market. ...

NCMC directs states hit by Tauktae to quickly restore power, water links

The National Crisis Management Committee NCMC, headed by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, met on Thursday, where the top bureaucrat of the country directed the central and state agencies to expeditiously restore the telecommunication, power, ...

Major fire at Park Street building

A major fire broke out at a highr-rise located in the citys posh Park Street area on Thursday afternoon, police said.Eight fire tenders were rushed to douse the flames.The fire broke out on the third floor and people have been evacuated fro...

Ukraine sees Russia's issuance of passports in eastern Ukraine as step towards 'annexation'

Ukraines President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday that Russias issuance of its passports to residents of eastern Ukraine is the first step towards the annexation of the region.This is definitely the first step, because the same thing ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021