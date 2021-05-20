Left Menu

Cricket-Pakistan gets UAE approval to stage PSL matches in Abu Dhabi

"We are delighted with this development as the remaining hurdles in the staging of the remaining PSL 6 matches in Abu Dhabi have been overcome and all systems are now good to go," PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said in a board statement. "The PCB, in consultation with the team owners, will now work at pace to finalise all event-related arrangements, details of which will be shared in due course."

Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2021 14:18 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 14:18 IST
Cricket-Pakistan gets UAE approval to stage PSL matches in Abu Dhabi

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Thursday it had received the approval from the United Arab Emirates government to stage the remaining 20 matches of the suspended Pakistan Super League twenty20 tournament in Abu Dhabi. The board's flagship tournament was stopped after 14 games in March after seven individuals, including six players, tested positive for COVID-19.

The date and details of the matches will be announced later after consultation with the franchise owners, the PCB said. "We are delighted with this development as the remaining hurdles in the staging of the remaining PSL 6 matches in Abu Dhabi have been overcome and all systems are now good to go," PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said in a board statement.

"The PCB, in consultation with the team owners, will now work at pace to finalise all event-related arrangements, details of which will be shared in due course."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

FEATURE-Pandemic pushes more child vendors onto Central African Republic's streets

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion 'like a family', Jennifer Aniston says; Pop star Demi Lovato identifies as non-binary and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Police seeks five more days of Kalra's custody in oxygen concentrator black marketing case

The Delhi Police on Thursday asked a court here to grant five more days of custody of businessman Navneet Kalra to interrogate him for allegedly hoarding life-saving oxygen concentrators and selling them at inflated prices in black market. ...

NCMC directs states hit by Tauktae to quickly restore power, water links

The National Crisis Management Committee NCMC, headed by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, met on Thursday, where the top bureaucrat of the country directed the central and state agencies to expeditiously restore the telecommunication, power, ...

Major fire at Park Street building

A major fire broke out at a highr-rise located in the citys posh Park Street area on Thursday afternoon, police said.Eight fire tenders were rushed to douse the flames.The fire broke out on the third floor and people have been evacuated fro...

Ukraine sees Russia's issuance of passports in eastern Ukraine as step towards 'annexation'

Ukraines President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday that Russias issuance of its passports to residents of eastern Ukraine is the first step towards the annexation of the region.This is definitely the first step, because the same thing ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021