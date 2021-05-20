Left Menu

Remaining matches of PSL to be played in Abu Dhabi

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday confirmed that it has received all outstanding approvals and exemptions from the United Arab Emirates government for the staging of the remaining 20 Pakistan Super League matches in Abu Dhabi.

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 20-05-2021 14:24 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 14:24 IST
Remaining matches of PSL to be played in Abu Dhabi
PSL logo . Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday confirmed that it has received all outstanding approvals and exemptions from the United Arab Emirates government for the staging of the remaining 20 Pakistan Super League matches in Abu Dhabi. The PCB will now hold an online meeting with the six franchise owners later in the day to update them about the progress made as well as to finalise all details, which will be shared in due course.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said: "We are delighted with this development as the remaining hurdles in the staging of the remaining PSL 6 matches in Abu Dhabi have been overcome and all systems are now good to go. We are grateful to the UAE government, National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, Emirates Cricket Board, and Abu Dhabi Sports Council for their support and patronage in ensuring all final obstacles were removed, which has firmly put us in a position to complete our marquee event." "The PCB, in consultation with the team owners, will now work at pace to finalise all event-related arrangements, details of which will be shared in due course. I take this opportunity to thank my staff for their untiring efforts and hard work that included sacrificing their Eid-ul-Fitr holidays in an effort to ensure the PCB honours its commitment to its fans to hold the remaining matches of the tournament in June," he added.

PCB and the six franchise owners on Wednesday had discussed in a virtual session the operational planning and delivery of the remaining 20 PSL matches which are scheduled to be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from June 1-20. Following detailed discussions in which all potential scenarios were reviewed and analysed, it was unanimously agreed to wait until the close of business on Thursday (UAE time) before a final decision on the hosting of the remaining matches is made.

PSL six was postponed after a string of COVID-19 cases were reported in March this year. The tournament will now resume in June with the final scheduled for June 20. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian hospitality industry's RevPAR falls 39 pc in Q12021: JLL

Indias hospitality industry witnessed a decline of 38.7 per cent in Revenue Per Available Room RevPAR during the first quarter of 2021 as compared to the year-ago period, according to global real estate consultant JLL.RevPAR in the top six ...

Police seeks five more days of Kalra's custody in oxygen concentrator black marketing case

The Delhi Police on Thursday asked a court here to grant five more days of custody of businessman Navneet Kalra to interrogate him for allegedly hoarding life-saving oxygen concentrators and selling them at inflated prices in black market. ...

Myanmar air force chief in Moscow for military helicopter expo - media reports

The chief of Myanmars air force and other military officials are visiting Moscow on Thursday to attend an exhibition displaying combat helicopters, one Russia-focused and one Myanmar-focused news outlet reported. The Moscow Times, citing tw...

Human Rights Council to meet next week on Palestinian territories

The U.N. Human Rights Council will hold a special session on May 27 to address the grave human rights situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, the U.N. body said on Thursday.The special session is being con...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021