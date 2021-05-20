Left Menu

Soccer-Man City's Dias named FWA Men's Footballer of the Year

20-05-2021
Manchester City's Ruben Dias was named England's Footballer of the Year on Thursday in the annual vote of the Football Writers' Association (FWA), making him the first defender to win the award since Steve Nicol in 1989.

The 24-year-old Portugal centre back beat Totenham's Harry Kane and City team mate Kevin De Bruyne in the voting, with nine players from the Premier League winners receiving more than 50% of the total votes cast.

