Soccer-Man City's Dias named FWA Men's Footballer of the Year

Soccer-Man City's Dias named FWA Men's Footballer of the YearReuters | Updated: 20-05-2021 14:50 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 14:50 IST
Manchester City's Ruben Dias was named England's Footballer of the Year on Thursday in the annual vote of the Football Writers' Association (FWA), making him the first defender to win the award since Steve Nicol in 1989.
The 24-year-old Portugal centre back beat Totenham's Harry Kane and City team mate Kevin De Bruyne in the voting, with nine players from the Premier League winners receiving more than 50% of the total votes cast.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
