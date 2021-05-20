Left Menu

Motor racing-McLaren urge F1 to speed up 'bendy wing' clampdown

McLaren have called on Formula One's governing body to speed up a clampdown on flexible rear wings because they say some rival teams are gaining an unacceptable advantage by bending the rules. The International Automobile Federation (FIA) sent a technical directive to all 10 teams last week notifying them of new load deflection tests to be introduced from June 15.

Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2021 15:50 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 15:50 IST
Motor racing-McLaren urge F1 to speed up 'bendy wing' clampdown

McLaren have called on Formula One's governing body to speed up a clampdown on flexible rear wings because they say some rival teams are gaining an unacceptable advantage by bending the rules.

The International Automobile Federation (FIA) sent a technical directive to all 10 teams last week notifying them of new load deflection tests to be introduced from June 15. The delay gives teams time to make changes but means they can carry on as before for this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix and the following race in Azerbaijan.

"When you see all the videos and pictures from Barcelona, it's pretty clear what is happening there," McLaren team boss Andreas Seidl told reporters on Thursday, referring to the previous Spanish Grand Prix. "We welcome the reaction from the FIA with the technical directive. We are happy with the basic content.

"Where we strongly disagree is the timing of the implementation." Seidl said McLaren had nothing to change on their car but, with four races gone, some teams had benefited from "doing things which in our point of view are clearly against the regulations".

"Now allowing them to have further advantage for some more races is clearly something we strongly disagree with," said the German, who added that McLaren were in conversation with the FIA about it. "We hope the FIA shows a very strong hand on this. It is simply not acceptable because it puts teams that comply with the regulations at a big disadvantage."

The McLaren boss would not name any names but videos and media reports have pointed the finger at Red Bull, Alfa Romeo and Renault-owned Alpine. Mercedes' seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton said after qualifying in Spain that Red Bull had a 'bendy wing' worth "at least three tenths advantage" when it flexed at speed to reduce drag.

The Briton, who is leading Red Bull's Max Verstappen by 14 points in a tight title battle, said on Wednesday the rear wing could be worth as much as six tenths on Baku's long and high-speed straight. Formula One's rules say all components influencing a car's aerodynamic performance must be rigidly secured and remain immobile. Red Bull say their rear wing has passed all the current load tests.

Seidl, whose team use Mercedes engines and are third overall with Australian Daniel Ricciardo and Britain's Lando Norris, said McLaren were not the only ones unhappy with the situation but indicated a protest was not likely this weekend. "In principle I’m not a big fan of protesting other teams and cars and so on," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Boxing-AIBA launches independent probe into Jordanian boxer's death

The International Boxing Association has initiated an independent investigation into the death of teenage Jordanian boxer Rashed Al-Swaisat, who died last month after sustaining a head injury at the world youth championships in Poland. The ...

AP govt presents Rs 2.29 lakh crore budget for FY 2021-22

The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday presented its annual budget for the financial year 2021-22 with an estimated expenditure of Rs 2.29 lakh crore and an estimated revenue of Rs 1.77 lakh crore.Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath pr...

Dutch court orders former Nissan boss Ghosn to repay salary

A Dutch court on Thursday ordered fugitive former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn to repay nearly 5 million euros in salary to an Amsterdam-based alliance between Nissan and Mitsubishi, and rejected his claim for millions in compensation for w...

Going to be a really well-contested Test match against India, feels Ellyse Perry

Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry knows the strength of the India batters and doesnt want the hosts to take the visitors for granted when the two teams lock horns in the pink ball Test later this year. Cricket Australia CA on Thursday anno...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021