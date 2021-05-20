Left Menu

Middlesex sign Ireland batsman Paul Stirling as Mitchell Marsh's replacement for T20 Blast

Middlesex Cricket has announced that Ireland batsman Paul Stirling will return to play for the club in this year's T20 Blast.

ANI | Middlesex | Updated: 20-05-2021 15:59 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 15:59 IST
Ireland batsman Paul Stirling. Image Credit: ANI

Middlesex Cricket has announced that Ireland batsman Paul Stirling will return to play for the club in this year's T20 Blast. Stirling comes in as a replacement for Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, who will not be available, as he has been called up by his national side to face the West Indies.

Returning to the club, having left at the end of the 2019 season, Stirling is available to represent Middlesex for the first five Blast matches. "I am absolutely thrilled to be returning to play for Middlesex in the Blast. I have such fond memories and many friends within the Club and I am excited to entertain the public once more," Stirling said in an official statement.

"I am looking to put on my best performances for the world to see, and hopefully a successful stint will create further opportunities, potentially in The Hundred, and further afield, as I would like to test myself in all competitions globally," he added. Stirling has 70 Ireland T20I caps to his name and over 2,000 international runs for his country in T20 cricket.

Also, Middlesex will make an announcement on Marsh's replacement for the matches in the latter stages of the competition in the very near future. "Losing Mitch Marsh is obviously a blow, but if a team is looking for a strong, clean striker of a cricket ball, Paul is highly qualified to fill the role," said Angus Fraser, Middlesex's MD of Cricket. (ANI)

