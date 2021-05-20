Left Menu

Shkodran Mustafi among 10 to leave relegated Schalke

World Cup-winning defender Shkodran Mustafi is among 10 players who will leave relegated Bundesliga club Schalke in a clearout at the end of the season.Schalke said Thursday that Mustafi is one of four players with expiring contracts that wont be renewed.

PTI | Gelsenkirchen | Updated: 20-05-2021 16:18 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 16:18 IST
Shkodran Mustafi among 10 to leave relegated Schalke

World Cup-winning defender Shkodran Mustafi is among 10 players who will leave relegated Bundesliga club Schalke in a clearout at the end of the season.

Schalke said Thursday that Mustafi is one of four players with expiring contracts that won't be renewed. The Germany defender was signed from Arsenal in January with a short-term contract after failing to get game time in the Premier League. He was the replacement for central defender Ozan Kabak, who was loaned to Liverpool.

The other Schalke players with expiring contracts are former Tottenham midfielder Nabil Bentaleb and wingers Alessandro Schöpf and Steven Skrzybski. Relegation activates clauses allowing defender Bastian Oczipka and former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Benjamin Stambouli to leave. Schalke said four more players will depart when their loan deals end.

The list of on-loan players leaving did not, however, include defender Sead Kolasinac, who is owned by Arsenal. He has been captain for the second half of Schalke's season and German media have reported the club is hoping to keep him for next season in the second division.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Boxing-AIBA launches independent probe into Jordanian boxer's death

The International Boxing Association has initiated an independent investigation into the death of teenage Jordanian boxer Rashed Al-Swaisat, who died last month after sustaining a head injury at the world youth championships in Poland. The ...

AP govt presents Rs 2.29 lakh crore budget for FY 2021-22

The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday presented its annual budget for the financial year 2021-22 with an estimated expenditure of Rs 2.29 lakh crore and an estimated revenue of Rs 1.77 lakh crore.Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath pr...

Dutch court orders former Nissan boss Ghosn to repay salary

A Dutch court on Thursday ordered fugitive former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn to repay nearly 5 million euros in salary to an Amsterdam-based alliance between Nissan and Mitsubishi, and rejected his claim for millions in compensation for w...

Going to be a really well-contested Test match against India, feels Ellyse Perry

Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry knows the strength of the India batters and doesnt want the hosts to take the visitors for granted when the two teams lock horns in the pink ball Test later this year. Cricket Australia CA on Thursday anno...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021