Left Menu

If you do piecemeal investigation, it will keep biting you on backside: Vaughan to CA

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 20-05-2021 16:38 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 16:38 IST
If you do piecemeal investigation, it will keep biting you on backside: Vaughan to CA

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has described Cricket Australia's probe into the 2018 ball-tampering controversy as a ''piecemeal investigation'', saying it has left many questions unanswered and will keep coming back to bite the governing body.

The trio of then Australian skipper Steve Smith, his deputy David Warner and Cameron Bancroft were banned for their roles in the ball tampering scandal which happened during the Cape Town Test in 2018.

The scandal, however, came back to the spotlight after Bancroft recently stated that whether the Australian bowlers knew of the plan to use a sandpaper on the ball during the Cape Town Test against South Africa, was ''self-explanatory.'' ''Not many former professionals I have spoken to believe something like that would be confined to just three people. There might be some in a dressing room who may not like it and disagree with a course of action, but say nothing because they do not want to go against the captain. I can see how that happens,'' Vaughan wrote in the 'Sydney Morning Herald'.

''Ultimately, this shows what happens if you do a piecemeal investigation and leave questions unanswered. It will keep biting you on the backside and does not do anyone any good.'' Former Australian skipper Michael Clarke too stated that it won't be ''surprising'' if the bowlers knew about the plot and criticised the cricket body for ''sweeping it under the carpet''.

The Australian bowling quartet comprising Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and spinner Nathan Lyon, who were all part of the team during the ill-fated series, issued a joint statement on Tuesday to claim innocence and call for an end to ''rumour-mongering and innuendo''.

Bancroft, who was caught using sandpaper on the ball and was handed a nine-month ban, later reportedly claimed that he was left flustered by the unexpected line of questioning and that there was no malice behind his remarks.

Vaughan said it is now difficult for Cricket Australia to ban more players in retrospect.

''Cricket Australia probably felt it looked into it properly and hoped everyone would move on. A lot of damage was done to Australian cricket's reputation and to those involved,'' he wrote. ''I felt at the time the bans were too severe, and I can see why Cricket Australia would not want to go back over it. You cannot ban players retrospectively.'' PTI ATK KHS KHS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Right decision: Williamson on IPL's COVID-forced suspension

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has acknowledged that clearly there were some breaches in the IPLs bio-bubble and suspending the league was the right decision given Indias heartbreaking COVID-19 crisis.The IPL was indefinitely postponed...

China's ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming steps down

Chinese tech unicorn ByteDance Ltd co-founder billionaire Zhang Yiming on Thursday announced that he will step down as CEO, in a surprise move that signalled a major leadership shake-up at the technology firm which created the popular short...

Chhattisgarh: Five district collectors attend PM's COVID-19 review meet

Collectors of five districts of Chhattisgarh attended the review meeting on the COVID-19 situation chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video conferencing on Thursday, an official said.State Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and seni...

Board exams to be held in Bengal after COVID-19 crisis is contained: Minister

Bengal education minister Bratya Basu on Thursday said this years state board examinations will be held once the COVID-19 crisis is contained.Basu also said that officials of his department will sit for talks with senior members of board of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021