Going to be a really well-contested Test match against India, feels Ellyse Perry

Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry knows the strength of the India batters and doesn't want the hosts to take the visitors for granted when the two teams lock horns in the pink ball Test later this year. Cricket Australia (CA) on Thursday announced that the WACA will host the second-ever women's day-night Test match when Australia takes on India in a multi-format series to kick off the 2021-22 international summer of cricket.

The historic Test match will be the first between the Australian and Indian women's teams in 15 years, and India's first-ever women's day-night Test. Perry admitted that conditions will be in favour of the Australian side but still doesn't want to take the Indian team lightly.

"Playing a Test match there before it's an absolutely wonderful venue for a women's Test," cricket.com.au quoted Perry as saying. "The pitch provides that little bit of extra pace and bounce, the ball carries though really well, there's a little bit of sideways movement," she further said.

"That's certainly in (our) favour ... our conditions and the Australian style of cricket but having said that, looking at the Indian team, some of the skills of their players, particularly their batters, it's going to be a really well-contested Test match and a great opportunity for both sides," Perry added. The series will also be the first time the two sides meet since the record-breaking ICC Women's T20 World Cup final at the MCG in 2020.

Meg Lanning's side will also take on India in three ODIs at North Sydney Oval (September 19) and the Junction Oval (September 22 & 24) to open the summer before the standalone Test match at the WACA Ground (September 30-October 3). India's tour will conclude with three T20Is at North Sydney Oval (Oct 7, 9 & 11), with the Australia team set to break for the WBBL before the Women's Ashes series. (ANI)

