Pink ball Test against India going to be well-contested: Ellyse Perry

Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry reckons the presence of skilful batters in the Indian womens team will make the pink ball Test a well-contested affair despite the conditions at Perth being more suited to the hosts.The two sides are set to play a day-night Test from September 30 to October 3 in Perth as part of Indias tour Down Under.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 20-05-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 17:57 IST
Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry reckons the presence of skilful batters in the Indian women's team will make the pink ball Test a well-contested affair despite the conditions at Perth being more suited to the hosts.

The two sides are set to play a day-night Test from September 30 to October 3 in Perth as part of India's tour Down Under. The historic fixture will be Indian women's team's first pink ball game.

''It's an absolutely wonderful venue for a women's Test. The pitch provides that little bit of extra pace and bounce, the ball carries through really well, there's a little bit of sideways movement,'' Perry was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

''That's certainly in (our) favour … our conditions and the Australian style of cricket but having said that, looking at the Indian team, some of the skills of their players, particularly their batters, it's going to be a really well-contested Test match and a great opportunity for both sides.'' The Indian team is armed with some quality batswoman in the form of T20 skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, swashbuckling opener Smriti Mandhana and ODI skipper Mithali Raj. While the WACA is known to aid pacers, the 30-year-old said the key will be to pick a balanced side, something which has led to the team's success in the recent years.

''(Playing four fast bowlers) would be really dependent on the conditions and how the wicket presents at the time but one of the great things about the group and the way it's evolving is there's some wonderful players coming through,'' Perry said.

''Certainly, some great young quicks but I think equally our spin stocks are just as exciting. Georgia (Wareham) and Sophie (Molineux) and Ash (Gardner) has also been bowling really well in the last six months or so.

''There's some great options there and one of the strengths in the last little bit is just how balanced our side is across the board.'' The Indian women's team, which will play its first red-ball match in seven years from June 16 in England, last played a Test against Australia in 2006.

The pink ball Test between India and Australia will be only the second such match to be held in the history of women's cricket.

The two teams are also scheduled to play three ODIs from September 19 to 24 and as many T20 International matches from October 7 to 11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

