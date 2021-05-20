TOPS sanctions wrestler Vinesh Phogat's overseas training till 1st week of July

Asian champion Vinesh Phogat will continue to train overseas till the Tokyo Olympic Games in July this year. The Mission Olympic Cell has approved her proposal to the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), routed through the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), to train in Hungary and Poland after she finishes her high-altitude stint in Bulgaria.

"Vinesh Phogat who secured India the 53kg class Olympic quota in September 2019 at the World Championships, will train in Budapest until June 9, travel for the Poland Open (June 9 to 13) and return to Budapest to be based there till July 2," read an official statement. Vinesh's coach Woller Akos, sparring partner Priyanka, and physiotherapist Poornima Raman Ngomdir will be with her throughout.

The cost of her proposal for training and competition is Rs. 20.21 lakhs. She has so far received financial support of Rs. 1.13 crore from the TOPS. A proposal from rowers Arjun Lal Jat who belongs to Rajasthan and Arvind Singh who belongs to Uttar Pradesh to train for five weeks from June 1 in Pocinho High-Performance Centre in Portugal in preparation for the Olympic Games, has been approved by TOPS.

The doubles scullers achieved Olympic qualification earlier this month in Tokyo. Their camp in Poland will cost around Rs. 21 lakh Tennis doubles players Divij Sharan and Rohan Bopanna's participation in 14 and 11 tournaments respectively between January and June 2021, has also been approved under TOPS.

Divij Sharan's proposal cost approximately Rs. 30 lakh and he has received Rs. 80.59 lakhs in funding from TOPS in the present Olympics cycle. Rohan Bopanna's proposal, including fee for coach Scott Davidoff and physio Gaurang Shukla, cost Rs. 27.61 lakh. He has already received Rs. 1.24 crore from TOPS through the current Olympic cycle.

Rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh were moved from the development group to the core group while wrestlers Seema Bisla and Sumit Malik, who earned quota places at the World Olympic qualifiers recently, have been added to the core group. Tennis player Ankita Raina who recently broke into the world top 100 in women's doubles and partnered Sania Mirza in the Billie Jean King Cup has also been added to the TOPS core group. (ANI)

