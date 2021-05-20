The following are the top sports stories at 2100 hours: SPO-CRI-WOM-PINK-LD TEST Indian women to play maiden pink ball Test during Australia tour this year New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) The Indian women's cricket team will compete in its maiden day-night Test from September 30 to October 3 when it tours Australia this year.

SPO-CRI-IND-DRAVID Dravid to be head coach for India's tour of Sri Lanka New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) National Cricket Academy chief and former India captain Rahul Dravid is set to be the head coach of the Indian white-ball squad that will tour Sri Lanka in July.

SPO-CRI-VIRUS-IPL-WILLIAMSON Right decision: Williamson on IPL's COVID-forced suspension Southampton, May 20 (PTI) New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has acknowledged that ''clearly there were some breaches'' in the IPL's bio-bubble and suspending the league was the ''right decision'' given India's ''heartbreaking'' COVID-19 crisis.

SPO-CRI-HUSSEY T20 WC should be held elsewhere, teams would be nervous about going to India: Hussey Sydney, May 20 (PTI) Former Australia batsman Mike Hussey, who tested positive for COVID-19 in IPL's bio-bubble, has advocated moving this year's T20 World Cup from India to the UAE as he feels teams will be ''nervous'' to travel there because of the raging pandemic.

SPO-CRI-IND-WTC-FANS Around 4000 fans to be allowed for India-New Zealand WTC final: host county head Southampton, May 20 (PTI) The World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand in Southampton will be held in the presence of 4000 spectators, Hampshire County Club head Rod Bransgrove has said.

SPO-SAI-LD INSURANCE Govt to provide medical and accident insurance to more than 13,000 athletes and coaches New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) The government has decided to widen its medical insurance cover for sportspersons by increasing the number of beneficiary athletes and including contractual coaches and support staff from this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-TOPS-MINISTRY Olympic-bound 2 rowers, 2 wrestlers included in TOPS; Vinesh to continue training abroad New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Olympic-bound rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh and wrestlers Seema Bisla and Sumit Malik were on Thursday included in the core group of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) of the sports ministry.

SPO-ATH-VIRUS-LD MILKHA Legendary sprinter Milkha Singh tests positive for COVID-19 New Delhi/Chandigarh, May 20 (PTI) Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation at his Chandigarh residence.

SPO-CRI-PCB-PSL PCB to stage remaining PSL matches in Abu Dhabi, secures pending approvals from UAE Karachi, May 20 (PTI) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to stage the remaining matches of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League in Abu Dhabi after receiving all outstanding approvals and exemptions from the UAE government.

SPO-FOOT-IND Indian football team awaiting COVID-19 test results after arrival in Doha Doha, May 20 (PTI) The Indian football team players underwent COVID-19 tests on arrival and are waiting for results before starting their preparatory camp ahead of the joint Qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup.

SPO-CRI-LANKA-ELECTION Shammi Silva returns as SLC president Colombo, May 20 (PTI) Shammi Silva was elected uncontested for a second term as president of Sri Lanka Cricket in the polls held on Thursday.

SPO-CRI-WOM-PINK-TEST-SHANTHA Advisable to have domestic women's pink-ball event before D/N Test in Australia: Shantha Rangaswamy New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) BCCI Apex Council member and former captain Shantha Rangaswamy on Thursday welcomed the scheduled resumption of Test cricket for Indian women and hoped that the board will organise a domestic pink-ball tournament before the day-night Test in Australia.

SPO-HOCK-SAVITA Time to replicate Asia success in big events, says Savita Bengaluru, May 20 (PTI) Indian women's hockey team vice-captain Savita Punia believes it is time her team replicates the success at the Asian level in big ticket events including the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

SPO-CRI-VAUGHAN-CA If you do piecemeal investigation, it will keep biting you on backside: Vaughan to CA Melbourne, May 20 (PTI) Former England captain Michael Vaughan has described Cricket Australia's probe into the 2018 ball-tampering controversy as a ''piecemeal investigation'', saying it has left many questions unanswered and will keep coming back to bite the governing body.

SPO-AWARDS-MINISTRY Sports Ministry invites applications for National Sports Awards New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) The Sports Ministry on Thursday invited applications for the national sports awards, allowing eligible athletes, coaches, universities and other entities to self-nominate and apply online for a second year running because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-CRI-IND-WOM-PERRY Pink ball Test against India going to be well-contested: Ellyse Perry Melbourne, May 20 (PTI) Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry reckons the presence of skilful batters in the Indian women's team will make the pink ball Test a well-contested affair despite the conditions at Perth being more suited to the hosts.

SPO-CRI-IND-BHUVNESHWAR-BEREAVED India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar bereaved New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar's father, Kiran Pal Singh on Thursday died at his Meerut residence after battling liver cancer for the last eight months.

SPO-HOCK-FIH-SREEJESH Sreejesh appointed FIH Athletes' Committee member Lausanne, May 20 (PTI) Star India hockey team goalkeeper P R Sreejesh was on Thursday appointed as a member of the FIH Athletes’ Committee during the virtual meeting of the world body's Executive Board.

SPO-CRI-ARCHER-SURGERY Archer to undergo elbow surgery on Friday, looks doubtful for India Test series London, May 20 (PTI) England pacer Jofra Archer will undergo a surgery on his right elbow on Friday, which could effectively rule him out of the first part of the five-match Test series against visiting India beginning on August 4.

