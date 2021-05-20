Sports News Roundup: Bruins again edge Caps in OT; Yankees' Corey Kluber tosses 6th no-hitter of season and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

IOC President Bach to arrive in Japan on July 12 for Tokyo 2020 Games

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach plans to arrive in Japan on July 12, 11 days ahead of the planned opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, amid continued local concern about the games going ahead. Plans for Bach to visit Japan in May were postponed because of a government-issued state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas aimed at containing the spread of coronavirus infections.

NFL-Tebow makes NFL comeback, signs with Jaguars as tight end

The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed former quarterback Tim Tebow as he looks to revive his NFL career as a tight end, the Florida-based franchise announced on Thursday. Tebow, who played in the NFL for three seasons with the Denver Broncos and the New York Jets between 2010-2012, switched careers to play minor league baseball in the New York Mets organization before retiring in February.

NHL roundup: Bruins again edge Caps in OT

Boston's Craig Smith took advantage of a momentary lapse from goalie Ilya Samsonov to score the winner 5:48 into the second overtime as the host Bruins defeated the Washington Capitals 3-2 in Game 3 of an East Division first-round series on Wednesday night. Smith grabbed a loose puck behind the Capitals' net and wrapped it around the left post and in before Samsonov could get back into position after stopping the puck's momentum behind his goal. The goal gave the Bruins a 2-1 advantage in the best-of-seven series.

Soccer-Russia to allow foreign fans to attend Euro 2020 in St. Petersburg

Russia will allow foreign ticket holders for Euro 2020 matches in St. Petersburg to enter the country without a visa to attend the tournament, the local organising committee said on Thursday. Russia has limited foreigners' entry into the country because of the COVID-19 pandemic, only allowing citizens of countries with which it has resumed international flights to cross its borders.

MLB roundup: Yankees' Corey Kluber tosses 6th no-hitter of season

New York Yankees right-hander Corey Kluber became the sixth pitcher to fire a no-hitter this season, beating the Texas Rangers 2-0 on Wednesday in Arlington, Texas. It was the second no-no in two days after the Detroit Tigers' Spencer Turnbull accomplished the feat Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners.

Golf-Long course, long day ahead as PGA Championships begin

Golfers were preparing for a long, tough day as the PGA Championship got under way on Thursday at a Ocean Course which will provide the stage for the longest layout in major history.

With the wind already blowing as the sun rose on Kiawah Island early starters may have still gotten the best of the conditions with 156 golfers, including 99 of the top 100 lined up to challenge the 7,876 yards seaside monster.

Cycling-Vendrame takes maiden Giro stage win as Bernal retains overall advantage

Italian Andrea Vendrame pulled clear late on to take a first-ever Grand Tour win on Stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia, a 212-kilometre ride from Siena to Bagno di Romagna, on Thursday, as Egan Bernal retained his general classification lead. Vendrame emerged from a breakaway group of four riders vying for the stage win after the final climb up Passo del Carnaio, and held off a late challenge from New Zealander Christopher Hamilton to take the victory.

Boxing-AIBA launches independent probe into Jordanian boxer's death

The International Boxing Association has initiated an independent investigation into the death of teenage Jordanian boxer Rashed Al-Swaisat, who died last month after sustaining a head injury at the world youth championships in Poland. The 19-year-old Al-Swaisat was taken to hospital where he underwent emergency brain surgery after collapsing during the third round of his under-81 kg contest with Estonia's Anton Winogradow.

Soccer-England's Champions League race goes down to the wire

The battle for the final two Champions League qualification spots goes down to the wire on Sunday with Chelsea, Liverpool and Leicester City all vying for a place in Europe's elite competition. Chelsea are third on 67 points and will book their place with a victory at Aston Villa on Sunday, before they take on Manchester City in the Champions League final.

Mixed Martial Arts: UFC fighter gets Tesla after calling out CEO Musk

Beneil Dariush waited six months for Tesla to deliver a car he had ordered and decided to speed up the process by calling out the company's CEO Elon Musk immediately after his UFC 262 lightweight bout with Tony Ferguson last weekend. "Elon, where's my wife's car, bro?" Dariush said in his post-fight interview on Saturday.