U-17 Women's World Cup to be held in India in October 2022: FIFA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2021 22:55 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 22:55 IST
The U-17 women's World Cup will be held in India from October 11 to 30 next year, FIFA Council said on Thursday.

India were earlier scheduled to host the 2020 U-17 World Cup but it was postponed to 2021 before being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governing body then handed the hosting rights of the 2022 edition to India last November.

On the eve of the 71st FIFA Congress, the FIFA Council approved key dates for the international match calendars, including the dates of the 2022 U-17 world Cup in India.

''The Council also approved dates for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022 (11-30 October 2022), FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Costa Rica 2022 (10-28 August 2022), as well as a 14-team play-off for the FIFA Arab Cup 2021, taking place between 19 and 25 June this year,'' the governing body said in a statement.

The FIFA Council also approved the tournament dates for the Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 from July 20 to August 20, 2023. ''The new play-off tournament for the Women's World Cup 2023 will be held from 17 to 23 February 2023.'' PTI ATK KHS KHS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

