Golf-McIlroy shoots 75 in another disappointing major start

Rory McIlroy dug himself into a deep hole in another major before barely getting started, shooting three-over-par 75 in the opening round at the PGA Championship on Thursday. The Northern Irishman will have to defy history to lift the Wanamaker Trophy on Sunday. Not since John Mahaffey in 1978 has a player recovered from such a poor opening round to capture the title.

To hold, or not to hold: Tokyo residents torn two months before Olympics

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics are only two months away, but residents are deeply divided on whether they should go ahead mid-pandemic, after the Games were already delayed by a year due to COVID-19. A fourth coronavirus wave, renewed state of emergency restrictions and an already stretched healthcare system have got many calling for the event to be cancelled. As a preventative measure, most foreigners are already banned from attending and a decision is still pending on domestic spectators.

Soccer-Colombia to request Copa America postponement-sports minister

Colombia will ask the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) to postpone the Copa America tournament until spectators can be present at stadiums, sports minister Ernesto Lucena said on Thursday. The tournament, due to kick off on June 13, is set to be held in two countries for the first time in its 105-year history.

Golf-Hovland cites Norway's rich Olympic tradition as he eyes Tokyo Games

Do not try telling Norway's Viktor Hovland that Olympic golf is unimportant. While several players have ruled out competing in Japan this summer, Hovland is raring to represent his country.

Golf-Koepka battles to share of early lead at PGA Championship

Four-times major winner Brooks Koepka recovered from a shaky start to grab a share of the early first-round lead at the PGA Championship on Thursday with defending champion Collin Morikawa lurking one back. Playing the more difficult back nine first at the windswept Ocean course, Koepka got his day off to a stumbling start with a double bogey but gathered himself to card a stellar three-under 69 and join Keegan Bradley and Norwegian Viktor Hovland atop the leaderboard.

Fretting about COVID, most Japan firms say Olympics should be cancelled or postponed: Reuters poll

Nearly 70% of Japanese firms want the Tokyo Olympics either cancelled or postponed, a Reuters survey found, underscoring concerns that the Games will increase coronavirus infections at a time when the medical system is under heavy strain. With just nine weeks to go before the Games, states of emergency have been imposed in much of Japan until the end of the month to counter a spike in infections that has resulted in a shortage of medical staff and hospital beds in some areas.

Athletics-Olympic champion Taylor to miss Tokyo Games after Achilles injury

Olympic and world triple jump champion Christian Taylor looks set to miss the Tokyo Olympics after tearing an Achilles tendon just two months before the Games start, with his coach ruling him out for the rest of the year. The American, who won gold at the 2012 London and 2016 Rio Olympics, was injured during a meeting in Ostrava in the Czech Republic on Wednesday.

Motor racing-Max is getting under Lewis's skin, says Red Bull boss

Lewis Hamilton's comments about Formula One rival Max Verstappen suggest the Dutch driver is beginning to get to the seven-times world champion, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said on Thursday. The sport's most successful driver of all time, with 100 pole positions and 98 wins, suggested at the Monaco Grand Prix that, unlike him, Verstappen "feels perhaps he has a lot to prove".

Golf-Two months after surgery, Koepka in contention at PGA Championship again

Four-time major winner Brooks Koepka overcame a woeful start to complete a stellar first round at the PGA Championship just two months after knee surgery, carding a three-under-par 69 for a share of the clubhouse lead at the Ocean Course on Thursday. Beginning from the back nine, the 31-year-old landed his first shot in the waste bunker en route to a double-bogey on the par-four 10th.

Ian Happ homers twice to lead Cubs past Nationals

Ian Happ went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs, and the Chicago Cubs posted a 5-2 win over the visiting Washington Nationals on Thursday afternoon. Joc Pederson and Nick Martini each drove in one run for the Cubs, who have won four of their past five games. Chicago next will head on the road for three games apiece against St. Louis and Pittsburgh.

