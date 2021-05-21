Golf-Catlin gets first slow play penalty at a major since 2013

Left Menu

A rare slow play penalty was handed out at the PGA Championship on Thursday as world number 80 John Catlin incurred the wrath of officials. Catlin was docked one shot after officials judged he took too long over two of his strokes in the opening round at Kiawah Island.

Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2021 06:14 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 06:14 IST
A rare slow play penalty was handed out at the PGA Championship on Thursday as world number 80 John Catlin incurred the wrath of officials.

Catlin was docked one shot after officials judged he took too long over two of his strokes in the opening round at Kiawah Island. The first was at the 16th hole, his seventh, where he was timed taking 74 seconds for his second shot, while the second came at the third hole, his 12th, where he took 63 seconds for his second shot.

Catlin was hardly the only slow player on Thursday as rounds stretched for five-and-a-half hours in a strong breeze that prompted some players to spend more time than usual trying to gauge shot and club selection. But he nevertheless became the first player to receive a slow play penalty at a major championship since Hideki Matsuyama at the 2013 British Open.

