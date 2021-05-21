Left Menu

Soccer-Colombia loses Copa America games after civil unrest

Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2021 06:32 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 06:32 IST
Soccer-Colombia loses Copa America games after civil unrest

The 2021 Copa America will no longer feature games in co-host Colombia after the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) decided on Thursday to move games away from the country after a wave of civil unrest.

“CONMEBOL guarantees the realisation of the 2021 Copa America and in the coming days will inform on where the relocation of those games that were to be held in Colombia,” the organisation said in a statement. The 2021 tournament was due to be held jointly by Colombia and Argentina.

This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.

