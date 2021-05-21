Left Menu

Olympic triple-jump champ Christian Taylor tears Achilles

He had surgery Thursday morning in Germany.The 30-year-old Taylor captured gold at the 2012 London Games and again four years later in Rio. Hes also earned four gold medals at the world championships, including three in a row.Taylor has the second-longest leap all time in an event where an athlete attempts to soar as far as possible by performing a hop, step, and then a jump from a running start.His best mark was 59 feet, 9 inches 18.21 meters in 2015.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 21-05-2021 09:31 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 09:31 IST
Olympic triple-jump champ Christian Taylor tears Achilles

Two-time Olympic triple-jump champion Christian Taylor underwent surgery to repair a torn Achilles and will miss the Tokyo Games.

Taylor was injured during a meet in Ostrava, Czech Republic, on Wednesday. He had surgery Thursday morning in Germany.

The 30-year-old Taylor captured gold at the 2012 London Games and again four years later in Rio. He's also earned four gold medals at the world championships, including three in a row.

Taylor has the second-longest leap all time in an event where an athlete attempts to soar as far as possible by performing a hop, step, and then a jump from a running start.

His best mark was 59 feet, 9 inches (18.21 meters) in 2015. The world record is held by Jonathan Edwards of Great Britain when he went just over 60 feet (18.29) in 1995.

Bothered by knee issues, Taylor made the difficult decision around eight years ago to switch from jumping off his left leg to his right. He called it one of the greatest challenges of his career, but it allowed him to jump even farther.

Taylor is the president of The Athletics Association, whose mission is to help advance and grow the sport with athletes being the priority.

Before going pro, Taylor was a standout at the University of Florida and a 10-time NCAA All-American. AP SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
3
PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chiesa fires Juventus to Coppa Italia glory; Athletics-Kerley underlines his 100m credentials and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chiesa fires Juventus to Coppa Italia glory; Ath...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021