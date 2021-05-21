Sports News Roundup: Ian Happ homers twice to lead Cubs past Nationals; Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder fight No. 3 set for July and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-Davis recovers from triple bogey in PGA Championship debut

Advertisement

Cam Davis had "one really poor swing" that led to a triple-bogey in his opening round at the PGA Championship on Thursday but put the setback behind him and finished strong, pulling into a six-way tie for second in his debut at the major.

The 26-year-old Australian saw his tee shot on the par-four sixth hole sail out of bounds and his drop in the bunker did not go according to plan.

To hold, or not to hold: Tokyo residents torn two months before Olympics

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics are only two months away, but residents are deeply divided on whether they should go ahead mid-pandemic after the Games were already delayed by a year due to COVID-19. A fourth coronavirus wave, renewed state of emergency restrictions, and an already stretched healthcare system have got many calling for the event to be canceled. As a preventative measure, most foreigners are already banned from attending and a decision is still pending on domestic spectators.

Maple Leafs' John Tavares leaves on a stretcher after collision

Toronto Maple Leaf's captain John Tavares was stretchered off the ice after a serious collision during Game 1 of Toronto's first-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. Midway through the first period, Tavares was bodychecked to the ice by Montreal defenseman Ben Chiarot. Tavares fell right into the path of Canadiens forward Corey Perry, who jumped to try and avoid Tavares, but Perry's knee struck the Leafs forward in the head.

Soccer-Colombia loses Copa America games after civil unrest

The 2021 Copa America will no longer feature games in co-host Colombia after the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) decided on Thursday to move games away from the country after a wave of civil unrest. "CONMEBOL guarantees the realization of the 2021 Copa America and in the coming days will inform on were the relocation of those games that were to be held in Colombia," the organization said in a statement.

Golf: Conners waves Canadian flag from top of gusty PGA leaderboard

Canada's Corey Conners tamed a windswept Ocean course on Thursday, carding the round of the day to lead by two shots after the opening of the PGA Championship, with former winners Brooks Koepka and Keegan Bradley giving chase. Trying to join Masters champion Mike Weir as the only Canadian to win one of golf's four majors, Conners produced a stellar effort on a seaside layout lashed by gusty winds, mixing six birdies with a single bogey for a five-under 67.

Olympics-Most Japan firms say Games should be cancelled or postponed

Nearly 70% of Japanese firms want the Tokyo Olympics either canceled or postponed, a Reuters survey found, underscoring concerns that the Games will increase coronavirus infections at a time when the medical system is under heavy strain. With just nine weeks to go before the Games, states of emergency have been imposed in much of Japan until the end of the month to counter a spike in infections that has resulted in a shortage of medical staff and hospital beds in some areas.

Olympics-Briton Gemili to take a knee if he wins medal in Tokyo

Adam Gemili said he would take a knee at the Tokyo Games if he wins a medal and the British sprinter predicts "all hell would break loose" if the International Olympic Committee (IOC) punishes athletes for protesting. The IOC said last month it was retaining Rule 50 forbidding any kind of "demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda" in venues and other Olympic areas for the July 23-Aug. 8 Games.

Tennis-Thiem heads to Roland Garros short on confidence, matches

U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem heads to Roland Garros short on preparation and low on confidence after crashing out in straight sets to Britain's Cameron Norrie in his opening match in Lyon. The world number four, a French Open finalist in 2018 and 2019, losing both to Rafa Nadal, was sidelined for two months by a foot problem and returned to the Tour at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Madrid.

Ian Happ homers twice to lead Cubs past Nationals

Ian Happ went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs, and the Chicago Cubs posted a 5-2 win over the visiting Washington Nationals on Thursday afternoon. Joc Pederson and Nick Martini each drove in one run for the Cubs, who have won four of their past five games. Chicago next will head on the road for three games apiece against St. Louis and Pittsburgh.

Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder fight No. 3 set for July

Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III will take place on July 24 in Las Vegas, promoter Bob Arum said Thursday. Both fighters have verbally agreed on the fight, and Arum said he expects contracts to be signed this week. The purse will favor Fury 60-40, ESPN reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)