NBA-LA Clippers guard George feeling mentally better ahead of postseason

"And so that alone has just been a big difference to be back to some normalcy."

Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2021 11:04 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 11:04 IST
LA Clippers guard Paul George said he feels much better mentally this postseason than he did last year inside the NBA 'bubble', as his team prepare to face the Dallas Mavericks in Saturday's first round of the playoffs. George, a seven-time NBA All Star, said last year he suffered anxiety and depression inside the bubble at Disney World and that his performances had been affected.

But this season has been easier, with a sense of normalcy returning, he said. "It's a big difference from the bubble life to where I'm at now from a headspace standpoint," ESPN quoted George as saying.

"I'm able to live a normal life. I can go home, I can see my family, I can spend time with my family, I can interact with other people outside of this team.

George added that his performances in the bubble, and the Clippers' second-round playoff loss to the Denver Nuggets last season, motivated him to come back stronger this campaign.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

