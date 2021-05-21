Left Menu

Honoured to be able to present hockey players' views before FIH: Sreejesh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2021 11:58 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 11:58 IST
Seasoned India hockey goalkeeper P R Sreejesh on Friday said being re-elected to the FIH Athletes Committee provides him with another opportunity to voice his fellow players' views about the game before the world body.

The 33-year-old decorated Indian custodian was on Thursday re-elected as a member of the FIH Athletes' Committee during the virtual meeting of uts Executive Board.

The experienced Sreejesh, who has also led the Indian team in the past, was one of the four new members appointed by the EB which met two days before the 47th FIH Congress, which will also be held online.

He has been a member of the panel since 2017. ''Over these past four years, I have grown not only individually as a player but the opportunity with the FIH Athletes Committee provided me with a unique chance to understand, observe and express the views of my fellow hockey players,'' Sreejesh said. ''With regular tournaments in Asia such as the Asian Games, Asian Champions Trophy, the Sultan Azlan Shah tournament, I get to interact with players from this region and it provides me a chance to understand their concerns and further discuss the same with the FIH Athletes Committee.'' Hockey India congratulated Sreejesh on being re-elected to the FIH Athletes Committee for a second term. ''Apart from his terrific performances on the field, Sreejesh has made invaluable contributions to the growth of hockey off the field as well. We are delighted about his re-election to the FIH Athletes Committee. ''I would like to congratulate Sreejesh on behalf of Hockey India and wish him all the very best for a second term at the FIH Athletes Committee,'' HI President Gyanendro Ningombam said in a statement. The FIH Athletes Committee consists of current and former players who make recommendations to the FIH Executive Board, FIH Committees, Advisory Panels and other bodies on behalf of all athletes for the development of various resources and initiatives required for the growth of players and the sport.

