Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Colombia loses Copa America games after civil unrest; MLB roundup: Red Sox rally past Jays in 9th and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA-LA Clippers guard George feeling mentally better ahead of postseason

Advertisement

LA Clippers guard Paul George said he feels much better mentally this postseason than he did last year inside the NBA 'bubble', as his team prepare to face the Dallas Mavericks in Saturday's first round of the playoffs. George, a seven-time NBA All-Star, said last year he suffered anxiety and depression inside the bubble at Disney World and that his performances had been affected.

Soccer-Colombia loses Copa America games after civil unrest

The 2021 Copa America will no longer feature games in co-host Colombia after the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) decided on Thursday to move games away from the country after a wave of civil unrest. "CONMEBOL guarantees the realisation of the 2021 Copa America and in the coming days will inform on were the relocation of those games that were to be held in Colombia," the organisation said in a statement.

Golf: Conners waves Canadian flag from top of gusty PGA leaderboard

Canada's Corey Conners tamed a windswept Ocean course on Thursday, carding the round of the day to lead by two shots after the opening of the PGA Championship, with former winners Brooks Koepka and Keegan Bradley giving chase. Trying to join Masters champion Mike Weir as the only Canadian to win one of golf's four majors, Conners produced a stellar effort on a seaside layout lashed by gusty winds, mixing six birdies with a single bogey for a five-under 67.

Soccer-2023 women's World Cup in Australia, NZ to begin on July 20

The 2023 women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand will be held from July 20-Aug. 20, global soccer governing body FIFA said. The new inter-confederation playoffs, which will decide the last three qualification spots, would be held from Feb. 17-23 the same year, FIFA also said on Thursday.

MLB roundup: Red Sox rally past Jays in 9th

J.D. Martinez hit a two-run home run with two outs in the ninth inning, lifting the Boston Red Sox to an 8-7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday in Dunedin, Fla. It was the 33-year-old Martinez's 250th career homer and 12th this season. Bobby Dalbec hit a three-run homer for Boston, and Alex Verdugo had an RBI groundout in the ninth off Rafael Dolis (1-1) before Martinez's long ball.

Olympics-Most Japan firms say Games should be cancelled or postponed

Nearly 70% of Japanese firms want the Tokyo Olympics either cancelled or postponed, a Reuters survey found, underscoring concerns that the Games will increase coronavirus infections at a time when the medical system is under heavy strain. With just nine weeks to go before the Games, states of emergency have been imposed in much of Japan until the end of the month to counter a spike in infections that have resulted in a shortage of medical staff and hospital beds in some areas.

NHL roundup: John Tavares injured as Leafs fall to Habs

Paul Byron's short-handed goal in the third period gave the Montreal Canadiens a 2-1 victory over the host Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday in Game 1 of their first-round North Division playoff series. Toronto captain John Tavares left the game with an apparent head/neck injury in the first period after being kneed in the head by Corey Perry. Tavares gave a thumbs-up gesture as he was stretchered off the ice, following several minutes of treatment from both teams' trainers. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was to stay overnight.

Canadian swimming team cancels pre-Olympic training camp in Japan -Kyodo

The Canadian swimming team cancelled their pre-Olympic training plan in Japan ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games over concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, Kyodo reported on Friday. The team is the latest of some 50 delegations that have pulled out of pre-Olympic training camps - the majority due to concerns over the pandemic as Tokyo and other major cities remain under a state of emergency aimed to contain the fourth wave of COVID-19 infections.

Tennis-Thiem heads to Roland Garros short on confidence, matches

U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem heads to Roland Garros short on preparation and low on confidence after crashing out in straight sets to Britain's Cameron Norrie in his opening match in Lyon. The world number four, a French Open finalist in 2018 and 2019, losing both to Rafa Nadal, was sidelined for two months by a foot problem and returned to the Tour at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Madrid.

Ian Happ homers twice to lead Cubs past Nationals

Ian Happ went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs, and the Chicago Cubs posted a 5-2 win over the visiting Washington Nationals on Thursday afternoon. Joc Pederson and Nick Martini each drove in one run for the Cubs, who have won four of their past five games. Chicago next will head on the road for three games apiece against St. Louis and Pittsburgh.

(With inputs from agencies.)