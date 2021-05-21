Left Menu

Soccer-Messi given early holidays, could have played final Barca game

Should Messi not sign a new contract then his final game for the club would be last weekend's dismal 2-1 defeat at the Camp Nou to Celta Vigo. The 33-year-old has netted 30 times in La Liga this season and is set to win Spain's Golden Boot - the Pichichi Trophy - however Koeman's side can at best finish third, behind arch rivals Real Madrid and title favourites Atletico Madrid.

Reuters | Barcelona | Updated: 21-05-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 15:21 IST
Soccer-Messi given early holidays, could have played final Barca game
  • Country:
  • Spain

Lionel Messi has been given permission by Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman to miss this weekend's final La Liga match of the season against Eibar and take holiday, the club confirmed on Friday, meaning he may have played his last game for Catalan side. The Argentine's contract expires at the end of June and there has been no announcement on an extension.

He requested to leave the club last year and was linked by British and Spanish media with a move to Manchester City or Paris St Germain, but ultimately stayed put for one more season. Should Messi not sign a new contract then his final game for the club would be last weekend's dismal 2-1 defeat at the Camp Nou to Celta Vigo.

The 33-year-old has netted 30 times in La Liga this season and is set to win Spain's Golden Boot - the Pichichi Trophy - however Koeman's side can at best finish third, behind arch rivals Real Madrid and title favourites Atletico Madrid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
3
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
4
PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021