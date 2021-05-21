Soccer-Leicester captain Morgan to retire at end of season

Left Menu

Leicester City defender and captain Wes Morgan is set to end his 19-year career when he hangs up his boots at the end of the season, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Leicester City defender and captain Wes Morgan is set to end his 19-year career when he hangs up his boots at the end of the season, the Premier League club said on Friday. Morgan led Leicester to their first ever Premier League title in the 2015-16 season against 5000-1 odds, playing every minute of the campaign.

The 37-year-old signs off with an FA Cup winner's medal after the club won their maiden title this month with a 1-0 win over Chelsea. "Wes has been one of Leicester City's greatest servants, leading the team through the club's most successful era and helping to set the standards that have pushed the club forward," Leicester chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said.

"A big brother to everyone he has played with, a strong representative of the squad and a valuable source of counsel to managers and senior executives in the club, his contribution has been enormous." Morgan will finish his career having made more than 700 appearances for Nottingham Forest and Leicester, as well as earning 30 international caps with Jamaica.

Leicester also announced Christian Fuchs' departure from the club at the end of the season. The 35-year-old left back was a key member of the league title winning team.

