Sports Ministry sanctions Rs 20.67 crores to Haryana to host KIYG

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 16:43 IST
The Sports Ministry on Friday sanctioned Rs 20.67 crores to Haryana to host the fourth edition of the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG), which is scheduled to be held in November this year.

The government's flagship event, an under-18 national-level multi-sport competition, will have 25 disciplines, including five indigenous games for the first time this year.

''As part of the partnership between the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Haryana Government, the Sports Ministry has sanctioned Rs 20.67 crores to organise the Games,'' the ministry said in a statement.

Sports Minster Kiren Rijiju commended Haryana's strong sporting culture and said the Games will help in strengthening the sports ecosystem of the state.

''I am very happy that the Games will be held in Panchkula in Haryana this year,'' he said.

''The existing sporting infrastructure in the state is very good and more infrastructure is being developed for the Games and I am confident athletes will have a very good experience.'' Top athletes from Haryana, including India women's hockey captain Rani Rampal and Commonwealth Games gold medallist shooter Anish Bhanwala, were delighted that the state was hosting the annual event.

''Haryana has been in the forefront when it comes to sports. It is a matter of great pride that the Khelo India Youth Games will be held in Haryana this time,'' Rani said.

''The multi-discipline sports extravaganza is a fantastic platform for young and aspiring athletes to showcase their talent and I am very happy and excited that my home state is hosting the games.'' The 18-year-old Bhanwala, who claimed gold at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in 25m rapid fire pistol event, feels the multi-sport competition will benefit the next generation of the state's athletes. ''Now, more facilities and infrastructure will be created thanks to the Khelo India Youth Games and this will boost the upcoming generation of athletes from the state in a much bigger way.'' Athletes selected under the Khelo India scheme, a grassroot-level talent identification program, are given an annual scholarship of Rs 6.28 lakhs, which includes an out-of-pocket allowance of Rs 10,000 a month. The first edition of the event was held here in 2018 under the banner of Khelo India School Games. Thereafter, it was renamed as the Khelo India Youth Games. Maharashtra and Guwahati hosted the 2019 and 2020 editions respectively.

