French President Macron to attend Tokyo Olympics -reports
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 21-05-2021 16:48 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 16:48 IST
- Country:
- Japan
French President Emmanuel Macron plans to attend the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, media reports said on Friday.
Kyodo News cited French Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu as setting out Macron's planned visit in a French radio interview.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Macron
- Emmanuel Macron
- Olympic Games
- Roxana Maracineanu
- Tokyo
- French
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines
France's Macron endorses sharing of vaccine tech
France's Macron: vaccine patents not the issue, it's getting jabs out
Regional election pact between Macron's party and conservatives in south unravels
Eyeing reelection bid, Macron looks to repair French economy