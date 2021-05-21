La Liga: Messi to miss Barcelona's last game of the season

Argentina star Lionel Messi will miss Barcelona's last La Liga game of the season against Eibar on Saturday, the club has announced. Messi didn't train with coach Ronald Koeman's permission on Friday and will "enjoy a rest" before next month's Copa America.

"The Argentine Leo Messi has not trained on Friday with the coach's permission and he will not be in the squad for the game against Eibar on Saturday," Barcelona said in a statement. "The striker can enjoy a rest before next month's Copa America after a season in which he is one of the players in the squad who has played most," it added.

Advertisement

In his 47 appearances for Barcelona in this season, Messi has scored 38 goals and his 30 in the league mean he is virtually assured of an eight 'pichichi' title as top scorer in La Liga. Messi has broken Pele's landmark figure for goals with the same club as the Argentina star now has scored 672 goals in a Barca shirt.

In this season, Messi has also broken the all-time appearance record at Barca with 778 games, surpassing Xavi's previous figure. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)