IOC's Coates says Olympics will happen regardless of Tokyo state of emergency
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 21-05-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 17:11 IST
The Olympic Games will still be held even if the host city Tokyo remains under its COVID-19 state of emergency, an International Olympic Committee (IOC) vice president said on Friday.
John Coates, who is in charge of the IOC's Games preparations, told a news conference that organizers would get on with their job and make the event safe for everyone even if public opinion in Japan towards the Games did not improve.
