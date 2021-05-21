IOC's Coates says Olympics will happen regardless of Tokyo state of emergency

The Olympic Games will still be held even if the host city Tokyo remains under its COVID-19 state of emergency, an International Olympic Committee (IOC) vice president said on Friday.

John Coates, who is in charge of the IOC's Games preparations, told a news conference that organizers would get on with their job and make the event safe for everyone even if public opinion in Japan towards the Games did not improve.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)