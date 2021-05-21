Left Menu

Soccer-Ranieri to leave Sampdoria at end of the season

"I told the team today that I will not stay for another year but I want to thank everyone," Ranieri said. "The players were wonderful guys, especially in a moment like the (COVID-19) lockdown, at the end of which we were saved (from relegation).

Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2021 18:25 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 18:25 IST
Soccer-Ranieri to leave Sampdoria at end of the season

Sampdoria coach Claudio Ranieri said on Friday that he would leave the Serie A club at the end of the season after nearly two years at the helm where he ensured their top flight survival. The former Leicester City and AS Roma manager was hired in October 2019 when Sampdoria were at the bottom of the standings and the 69-year-old guided them out of the relegation zone to finish 15th.

Sampdoria's form improved this season with the club securing ninth in the standings with one more game left to play at home to Parma on Saturday. "I told the team today that I will not stay for another year but I want to thank everyone," Ranieri said.

"The players were wonderful guys, especially in a moment like the (COVID-19) lockdown, at the end of which we were saved (from relegation). "This year we fought... we had many good matches, some wrong, but this is football. I want to thank my players with all my heart."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
3
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
4
PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021