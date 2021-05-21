Soccer-Espirito Santo to leave Wolves

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo is to leave at the end of the season, the club said on Friday. The 47-year-old has been in charge since 2017, guiding Wolves back to the Premier League in his first season at the helm and then enjoyed consecutive seventh-placed finishes.

Wolves will finish this season in the bottom half.

