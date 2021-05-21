Left Menu

Soccer-Espirito Santo to leave Wolves after four seasons

"We achieved our goals, we did it with passion and we did it together. "Firstly, I want to thank the supporters, who have all played such an important part in helping us reach new heights for Wolves, and the people of the city, who embraced us and made us feel at home." The highlight of Espirito Santo's four years in charge was taking Wolves to the quarter-finals of last season's Europa League in 2020.

Reuters | Wolverhampton | Updated: 21-05-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 18:51 IST
Soccer-Espirito Santo to leave Wolves after four seasons
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo is to leave at the end of the season, the club said on Friday. The 47-year-old has been in charge since 2017, guiding Wolves back to the Premier League in his first season at the helm and then enjoyed consecutive seventh-placed finishes.

This season has been more of a struggle with injuries and the departures of key players resulting in a bottom-half finish. They are in 12th place ahead of their final game of the season at home to Manchester United. Espirito Santo's name will now be in the frame for the managerial vacancy at Tottenham Hotspur who sacked more illustrious Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho in April.

"Nuno has brought us some incredibly special moments at Wolves that will never be forgotten, but every chapter comes to an end," executive chairman Jeff Shi said in a statement. "His loyalty and dedication over the last four years has been immeasurable, and we cannot thank him enough for the progress he has made for Wolves."

Espirito Santo, who was previously with Valencia and Porto before moving to Wolves, has won admiration for the style of his football although this season he has endured criticism. "Since the first day we arrived at Compton (training ground), our ambition was to make a positive change and push this football club forward, and I am proud to say that we did that every single day," he said. "We achieved our goals, we did it with passion and we did it together.

"Firstly, I want to thank the supporters, who have all played such an important part in helping us reach new heights for Wolves, and the people of the city, who embraced us and made us feel at home." The highlight of Espirito Santo's four years in charge was taking Wolves to the quarter-finals of last season's Europa League in 2020. He will exit the club as its fifth longest serving manager of the post-war era.

"Sunday was already going to be a very special day, welcoming our supporters back for the first time in more than a year; but it will also now be a fitting goodbye for someone who will forever remain an important part of Wolves history," Shi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
3
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
4
PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021