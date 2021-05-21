Left Menu

Cycling-Riders delay start in Andalusia over safety concerns

Riders in the Vuelta a Andalucia delayed the start of Friday's 183km fourth stage from Baza to Cullar Vega in protest at race organisers Deporinter over issues including safety. In a statement released by the Professional Cyclists' Association (CPA), road conditions, rider safety, welfare and stage transfers were all cited as sub-standard.

Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 18:53 IST
Cycling-Riders delay start in Andalusia over safety concerns

Riders in the Vuelta a Andalucia delayed the start of Friday's 183km fourth stage from Baza to Cullar Vega in protest at race organisers Deporinter over issues including safety.

In a statement released by the Professional Cyclists' Association (CPA), road conditions, rider safety, welfare and stage transfers were all cited as sub-standard. "The riders will delay the start of today's stage by a few minutes to protest against the lack of attention that has been given to their safety requests at the race," the statement read.

"The riders protest against the choice of routes, gravel descents and large potholes, which in yesterday's (Thursday's) stage put their safety and well-being in serious danger. "This symbolic protest is intended to attract the attention of the organisers and the UCI (world cycling's governing body) to this important issue."

When contacted by Reuters, race organisers Deporinter said: "The Vuelta Ciclista a Andalcucia organisers do not want to make any comment on the matter, however it is our duty to recall that the roads ridden by cyclists on Stage Three were interior, mountain roads with some potholes, but all sections that could have been complex and difficult were clearly signalled. "The teams taking part in the 67th edition of the race knew that from the moment when we had to postpone, and thus change the direction of the race, these transfers would be required.

"We're still in a pandemic and despite the State of Emergency being lifted (in Spain), many hotels remain closed, and all teams knew this beforehand." Reuters has also contacted the UCI for comment.

Movistar's Colombian rider Miguel Angel Lopez leads the general classification after the opening three stages of the race, 20 seconds ahead of Antwan Tolhoek of Jumbo-Visma in second place. The race finishes on Saturday, with the fifth and final 107km stage departing Vera before ending at Pulpi after two third-category climbs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
3
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
4
PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021