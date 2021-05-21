Left Menu

Soccer-Argentina postpones league playoffs due to pandemic surge

The semi-finals of the Argentine league playoffs were postponed by at least 10 days on Friday, amid a new surge of the COVID-19 virus in the South American nation. All other domestic leagues are also suspended. Argentine President Alberto Fernandez announced a strict lockdown on Thursday that begins this weekend and will last until at least May 31.

Reuters | Buenos Aires | Updated: 21-05-2021 18:55 IST
The semi-finals of the Argentine league playoffs were postponed by at least 10 days on Friday, amid a new surge of the COVID-19 virus in the South American nation. The Argentine Football Association said Saturday’s scheduled match between Independiente and Colon as well as Sunday’s game between Boca Juniors and Racing were both postponed.

"We are working…to rescheduled the semi finals and final," the organization said. All other domestic leagues are also suspended.

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez announced a strict lockdown on Thursday that begins this weekend and will last until at least May 31. The move includes a ban on all sporting, religious and social events, in addition to closing schools and non-essential commerce.

Some 72,699 people have died from COVID-19 in Argentina, with the highest number of daily deaths occurring earlier this week.

