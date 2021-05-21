Left Menu

CPL 2021: Cottrell, Lewis among 7 players retained by St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Sherfane Rutherford roped in

West Indies pacer Sheldon Cottrell and opening batsman Evin Lewis are among the seven players who were on Friday retained by St Kitts and Nevis Patriots for the upcoming Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021.

Windies pacer Sheldon Cottrell (Photo/ Sheldon Cottrell Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • West Indies

West Indies pacer Sheldon Cottrell and opening batsman Evin Lewis are among the seven players who were on Friday retained by St Kitts and Nevis Patriots for the upcoming Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021. The Patriots have brought in two players from other franchises. They have signed Dwayne Bravo from Trinbago Knight Riders in a trade deal that saw Denesh Ramdin go the other way. They have also signed Sherfane Rutherford from Guyana Amazon Warriors.

In addition to these two signings, they have retained Evin Lewis, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Jon Russ Jaggesar, and Rayad Emrit. Exciting young prospects Joshua da Silva and Dominic Drakes round out the retentions. The Patriots have eight spots to fill to complete their squad and these will be announced in the coming weeks.

"The St Kitts and Nevis Franchise extends a warm welcome to the new players joining us this year as well as to our retained core team for yet an another exciting season of the Hero CPL," said Mahesh Ramani, Patriots owner. "This year makes it extra special with us playing at our home - Warner Park . I would like to thank all our team players, support staff and management as well as our global fan base for their continued love and support. I look forward to an amazing season in 2021," he added.

The 2021 CPL will get underway on August 28 and will run till September 19, the organisers confirmed on Thursday. This year the tournament will take place in St Kitts & Nevis with all 33 matches being played at Warner Park. This follows on from the successful staging of CPL in Trinidad and Tobago in 2020. (ANI)

