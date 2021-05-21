Left Menu

Hockey India wins Etienne Glichitch Award

Sharon Williamson of New Zealand was named as the winner of the HRH Sultan Azlan Shah Award for dedicating thousands of voluntary hours toward the delivery of New Zealands brand-new National Hockey Centre in Auckland.The FIH Honorary Awards took place on the opening day of the 47th Congress.

PTI | Lausanne | Updated: 21-05-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 20:18 IST
Hockey India wins Etienne Glichitch Award
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Hockey India on Friday won the prestigious Etienne Glichitch Award in recognition of its contribution to the growth and development of the sport in the country.

The awards was announced by the game's governing body FIH during the HockeyInvites virtual conference as part of its 47th FIH Congress which concluded with the FIH Honorary Awards.

''Hockey India was announced as the winners of the Etienne Glichitch Award in recognition of its remarkable contribution to the growth and development of Hockey,'' FIH said in a release.

The award gives recognition to numerous individuals, teams and organisations for their outstanding contributions to the sport of hockey.

The Pablo Negre Award was presented to the Uzbekistan Hockey Federation, acknowledging its ''tremendous efforts to improve playing conditions through new infrastructure and the implementation of youth development models.'' The Polish Hockey Association picked up the Theo Ikema Award, thanks to the various hockey development projects resulting in 30 newly trained coaches and over 3000 schoolchildren being introduced to the sport within the country.

Among individuals, England striker Sam Ward, who suffered a career-threatening eye injury in 2019, was named as recipient of the Super Fair Play Trophy René G Frank. The Guust Lathouwers Memorial Trophy – for an individual who has made a significant mark on the development of umpiring – went to Croatia's Ivona Makar. Sharon Williamson of New Zealand was named as the winner of the HRH Sultan Azlan Shah Award for dedicating thousands of voluntary hours toward the delivery of New Zealand's brand-new National Hockey Centre in Auckland.

The FIH Honorary Awards took place on the opening day of the 47th Congress. The Congress session will take place on Saturday and the agenda will include, elections for the position of FIH President and for four positions of EB Ordinary Member. PTI ATK KHS KHS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
3
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
4
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021