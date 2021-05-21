Sports News Roundup: French President Macron to attend Tokyo Olympics; Red Sox rally past Jays in 9th and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Williams unlikely to equal slam record at Roland Garros, says coach

Serena Williams is unlikely to win a record equalling 24th Grand slam title on the claycourts of Roland Garros, although her chance will come, the American's long-time coach Patrick Mouratoglou told Reuters on Friday. The French Open, which starts on May 30, has been the least rewarding of the four majors for Williams, who won the last of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles at the Australian Open in 2017.

French President Macron to attend Tokyo Olympics - minister

French President Emmanuel Macron plans to attend the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, France's sports minister said on Friday. Macron would be the first Group of Seven nations leader to schedule their attendance at the Games, which had to be postponed by a year due the coronavirus pandemic.

Tennis-Former champ Halep withdraws from French Open due to calf injury

Former French Open champion Simona Halep said on Friday she will not play at Roland Garros this year because she is recovering from a calf injury. Halep retired from her Italian Open second-round match against Angelique Kerber last week. An ultrasound later revealed a tear in her left calf.

Olympics-Games will be very strange, but Tokyo ready play host safely - Brownlee

British triathlete Jonny Brownlee has had a preview of how Japan will play host at the Tokyo Olympics and he has faith the Games can go ahead safely while admitting it will be a very different experience. With just over nine weeks until the Games, anxiety remains prevalent over what competitors can expect in Tokyo, with much of Japan remaining under emergency curbs amid a fourth wave of coronavirus infections.

NBA-LA Clippers guard George feeling mentally better ahead of postseason

LA Clippers guard Paul George said he feels much better mentally this postseason than he did last year inside the NBA 'bubble', as his team prepare to face the Dallas Mavericks in Saturday's first round of the playoffs. George, a seven-time NBA All Star, said last year he suffered anxiety and depression inside the bubble at Disney World and that his performances had been affected.

Golf: Conners waves Canadian flag from top of gusty PGA leaderboard

Canada's Corey Conners tamed a windswept Ocean course on Thursday, carding the round of the day to lead by two shots after the opening of the PGA Championship, with former winners Brooks Koepka and Keegan Bradley giving chase. Trying to join Masters champion Mike Weir as the only Canadians to win one of golf's four majors, Conners produced a stellar effort on a seaside layout lashed by gusty winds, mixing six birdies with a single bogey for a five-under 67.

Golf-Ocean Course tests early starters as PGA Championship kicks off second round

Early starters fought to tame Kiawah Island's wickedly challenging Ocean Course on Friday, as calm conditions quickly turned blustery at the second round of the PGA Championship. A flawless start sent South Africa's Branden Grace rocketing up to the top of the leaderboard, with two birdies in his first seven holes after carding a solid, two-under par 70 in the first round. His compatriot Christiaan Bezuidenhout was just one stroke behind after an eagle on the par-five seven.

MLB roundup: Red Sox rally past Jays in 9th

J.D. Martinez hit a two-run home run with two outs in the ninth inning, lifting the Boston Red Sox to an 8-7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday in Dunedin, Fla. It was the 33-year-old Martinez's 250th career homer and 12th this season. Bobby Dalbec hit a three-run homer for Boston, and Alex Verdugo had an RBI groundout in the ninth off Rafael Dolis (1-1) before Martinez's long ball.

Games will go ahead even under state of emergency - IOC official

The Tokyo Olympics will go ahead even if the city is under a state of emergency due to COVID-19, a top Olympic official said on Friday, underscoring the challenges facing organisers of the pandemic-hit Games. With just nine weeks until the Games get underway, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) sought to calm fears in Japan that the event would present a burden to a medical system already under strain from the pandemic at the end of a three-day virtual meeting to discuss preparations.

Cycling-Nizzolo claims maiden stage win at Giro d'Italia as Bernal retains lead

European champion Giacomo Nizzolo won his maiden Giro d'Italia stage on Friday when the Qhubeka Assos rider clinched victory with a fine sprint to the finish on stage 13, a 198-kilometre ride from Ravenna to Verona. Italian Nizzolo, who topped the points classification in 2015 and 2016 without a single stage win and has had 11 second-place finishes on the Giro, beat Edoardo Affini (Jumbo-Visma) and Slovakia's Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) who came second and third, respectively.

