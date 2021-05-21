Motorcycling-Pirro to replace Martin at Pramac for Italian GP
Ducati tester Michele Pirro will stand in for injured Pramac rider Jorge Martin at next week's Italian Grand Prix, the team said on Friday.
Ducati tester Michele Pirro will stand in for injured Pramac rider Jorge Martin at next week's Italian Grand Prix, the team said on Friday. Spanish rookie and former Moto3 champion Martin fractured his right hand and ankle in a big crash in Portugal in April and doctors advised him against returning at Mugello after an assessment on Thursday.
Mugello is known as a tough circuit that puts particular physical demands on riders. Pramac said Martin now planned to return instead at his home Catalunya Grand Prix on June 6 with Pirro, who was already due to ride as a wild card entry, partnering French rider Johann Zarco in Italy.
Spaniard Tito Rabat filled in for Martin at the Spanish and French Grands Prix, with the World Superbike rider finishing 18th and 15th respectively.
