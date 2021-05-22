Left Menu

Rugby-Montpellier edge Leicester to win Challenge Cup

Centre Johan Goosen finished off an excellent team try as French side Montpellier overcame a forward pounding to edge Leicester Tigers from England 18-17 in the final of the European Challenge Cup at Twickenham on Friday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-05-2021 02:41 IST
Rugby-Montpellier edge Leicester to win Challenge Cup
Centre Johan Goosen finished off an excellent team try as French side Montpellier overcame a forward pounding to edge Leicester Tigers from England 18-17 in the final of the European Challenge Cup at Twickenham on Friday. Wet conditions in the English capital ensured it would be forward-based tactical battle with the boot, but when Montpellier finally decided to keep the ball in hand they were rewarded with Goosen’s decisive score to go with an earlier try from wing Vincent Rattez.

Leicester were much the better in the set-piece and used their powerful maul to score two tries and force two yellow cards from their opponents, who played for 20 minutes with 14 men, as lock Harry Wells and number eight Jasper Wiese barged over from close-range. Montpellier secured their second title in the competition in front of 10,000 supporters.

On Saturday, French sides La Rochelle and Toulouse will contest the Champions Cup final at the same venue.

