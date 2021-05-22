Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Doping-WADA eager to work with U.S., dismisses U.S. doping agency threats

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) indicated on Friday it is eager to work with the United States on governance reforms but pushed back on demands from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) chief for faster change. An outspoken critic of WADA, USADA head Travis Tygart warned this week that the world agency should take the fact that the United States has not yet paid its annual dues as a warning that it is prepared to follow through on threats to withhold funding until it sees action on reforms it wants implemented.

Travis Green to return as Canucks coach

Travis Green is coming back to the bench as head coach of the Vancouver Canucks next season. Green agreed to terms on a multiyear contract extension, general manager Jim Benning said Friday. Contract details were not released.

Golf-Only victory will satisfy Mickelson says Harrington

As Phil Mickelson vaulted to the second-round lead and the precipice of history at the PGA Championship on Friday, middle-aged peer Padraig Harrington said he expected the American to remain on the leaderboard all weekend. Harrington played the first two rounds with Mickelson at Kiawah Island and was impressed by what he saw in the 50-year-old's shotmaking and demeanor.

Leafs' John Tavares released from hospital, out indefinitely

Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares was discharged from an area hospital on Friday morning, one day after a scary collision resulted in him being removed from the ice on a stretcher. "He was thoroughly examined and assessed by the neurosurgical team at St. Michael's Hospital and the club's medical director," the Maple Leafs wrote in a statement. "He was kept overnight for observation and is now resting at home under the care and supervision of team physicians. Tavares will be out indefinitely."

Games will go ahead even under state of emergency - IOC official

The Tokyo Olympics will go ahead even if the city is under a state of emergency due to COVID-19, a top Olympic official said on Friday, underscoring the challenges facing organisers of the pandemic-hit Games. With just nine weeks until the Games get underway, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) sought to calm fears in Japan that the event would present a burden to a medical system already under strain from the pandemic at the end of a three-day virtual meeting to discuss preparations.

Avalanche's Nazem Kadri to have in-person hearing with NHL

Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri will have an in-person hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Friday afternoon regarding an illegal check to the head of St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk. The in-person hearing with be held via Zoom.

Soccer-Argentines snap up souvenirs of stand-in goalkeeping hero

Argentines are snapping up merchandise honouring midfielder Enzo Perez after his heroic goalkeeping effort helped a River Plate team ravaged by COVID-19 to win a Copa Libertadores game earlier this week. River were without more than 20 players who either tested positive for the virus or were injured, including all four of their goalkeepers. Hence Perez was forced to don the keeper’s gloves for Wednesday’s match against Independiente of Santa Fe.

Golf-Major history beckons for middle-aged Mickelson at PGA Championship

Phil Mickelson has five major championships to his name and an estimated nine-figure net worth, but he is not immune to brain-fade issues as he deals with the vagaries of middle age. After moving within sight of history by taking a share of the second-round lead with Louis Oosthuizen at the PGA Championship at the age of 50 on Friday, Mickelson spoke about his tricks for staying mentally sharp.

No. 85 is No. 1: Tim Tebow jerseys top sales chart

Consumers apparently are happy Tim Tebow is back in the NFL. About 24 hours after his signing was announced by the Jacksonville Jaguars, apparel bearing Tebow's name and number 85 was the top seller at NFL Shop.com.

Soccer-Infantino refuses to deny having met breakaway clubs

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has refused to deny that he or his staff met with rebel European Super League clubs before they launched their ill-fated project last month but said he never had supported a breakaway closed league. Spanish La Liga president Javier Tebas has publicly accused Infantino of having been behind the project while the New York Times on Thursday cited sources saying that some of Infantino's staff had been involved in talks about potential FIFA backing for the plan.

